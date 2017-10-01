Red Bulls Clinch Play Off Spot With 3-0 Win Over Vancouver

- The New York Red Bulls used a dominating 3-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC to clinch the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference on Saturday at Red Bull Arena.
- New York clinched a spot in the playoffs for the 14th time in the last 15 seasons, which is the most appearances in MLS during that stretch.
- At the moment, the Red Bulls have clinched the longest active playoff appearance streak at eight. If Seattle were to clinch a spot in the Western Conference playoffs, New York will have the second longest active streak to the Sounders’ nine consecutive appearances.
- New York’s eight-straight playoff appearances tie for the third longest streak in MLS.
- Eight consecutive years in the postseason is also the most amongst New York area sports teams. (The New York Rangers have seven consecutive playoff years entering the 2017-18 season).
- The Red Bulls opened up the scoring in the 33rd minute as Tyler Adams swung a pass from the right side of the 18-yard box to Sacha Kljestan, who continued to the left side of the box to Danny Royer. Royer dribbled into the box and looped his shot to the far post for the 1-0 lead. WATCH HIGHLIGHT
- As the second half began, Adams began the counter and sent a perfect through ball between two Vancouver defenders to find a streaking Bradley Wright-Phillips. Wright-Phillips took the ball all the way into the box and chipped over a diving David Ousted to double New York’s lead, 2-0 in the 58th minute. WATCH HIGHLIGHT
- Minutes later, New York was again on the attack as Kljestan found himself near the goal line and sent his pass back to the top of the box. With both Wright-Phillips and Felipecoming at the ball, Felipe gained possession and sent a rocket past Ousted for the 3-0 lead in the 72nd minute. WATCH HIGHLIGHT
- Wright-Phillips’ goal in the 58th minute was his 17th of the season and ties him with Montreal’s Ignacio Piatti for fifth in 2017. The English striker has recorded at least 17 MLS regular-season goals in his first four full seasons as a Red Bull.
- BWP has raised his career MLS regular-season goal total to 86 and across all competition to 98.
- Royer’s tally in the 33rd minute was his 12th of the season. He has scored a goal in back-to-back matches and in six of the last MLS games he has played in.
- Felipe scored his second of the season and 22nd of his career. He has 11 career goals and 17 career assists as a Red Bull.
- Kljestan recorded his 50th and 51st assist as a Red Bull. His 51 career MLS regular-season assists as a Red Bull are the second most in MLS history over a three-year span, two shy of the record held by Carlos Valderrama.
- Kljestan’s two assists moved him into sole possession for 10th all-time in MLS history with 84, surpassing Javier Morales. Kljestan, who surpassed Morales, is now the active assist leader in MLS with 84.
- Adams recorded his first multi-assist performance with two assists. The Wappingers Falls, New York, native has tallied a point in three consecutive matches.
- The Red Bulls continue to support the best home record in MLS since Red Bull Arena opened in 2010, with the most home wins (84) and points (281). New York are unbeaten at Red Bull Arena in their last seven MLS matches (4-0-3) and eight across all competitions (4-0-4).
- Luis Robles tallied just one save for his ninth clean sheet of the season. Robles moved into a tie with Scott Garlick for 13th all-time in MLS regular-season shutouts at 48.
- New York is 24-16-10 all-time in the month of October. The Red Bulls have scored 86 goals and have allowed 66 goals in the 10th month of the year.
- The Red Bulls wrap up their two-match homestand with Atlanta United on Sunday, October 15 at 5 p.m. It will be Supporters’ Day at Red Bull Arena, with a fireworks show to celebrate the final home match of the regular season.
New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Connor Lade, Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Damien Perrinelle, Tyler Adams, Felipe, Daniel Royer (Gonzalo Veron, 69′), Sacha Kljestan ©, Sean Davis (Alex Muyl 59′), Bradley Wright-Phillips (Vincent Bezecourt, 80′)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC: David Ousted; Tim Parker ©, Jordan Harvey, Aaron Maund, Jakob Nerwinski, Alphonso Davies (Bernie Ibini, 65′), Fredy Montero, Aly Ghazal, Tony Tchani, Marcel de Jong (Nicholas Mezquida, 54′), Erik Hurtado (Brek Shea, 65′)