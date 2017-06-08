Red Bulls Defeat Philadelphia 2-0

The New York Red Bulls knocked off their I-95 rivals the Philadelphia Union 2-0 at Talen Energy Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as a 53rd-minute red card to Derrick Jones enabled the visitors to dominate the second half before Bradley Wright-Phillips struck for two late goals.

Philadelphia were unlucky not to take a lead into halftime, with Chris Pontius in particular unable to finish two glorious chances. But Jones’ ejection forced the home side into a shell and their resistance was broken in the dying minutes as BWP poked home twice from short range.

RBNY’s English striker has now scored four goals in his last four league games. The loss is Philly’s third straight, leaving May’s four-game winning run receding in the rearview mirror.

New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Aurelien Collin, Aaron Long (Kemar Lawrence, 45′), Damien Perrinelle, Michael Amir Murillo, Tyler Adams, Felipe, Sacha Kljestan ©, Daniel Royer (Gonzalo Veron, 84′), Alex Muyl (Sal Zizzo, 74′), Bradley Wright-Phillips