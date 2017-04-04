Red Bulls Fall 1-0 To Orlando

In a meeting of two of the top strikers in Major League Soccer, it was a backup defensive midfielder who made the difference on the scoresheet.

Orlando City SC edged the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Sunday as Servando Carrasco headed home a well-worked corner kick routine by the Lions – his first MLS goal in open play – to extend City’s perfect record at their brand-new stadium to 3-0.

Both Cyle Larin and Bradley Wright-Phillips carved out several good looks at goal, but it was Carrasco – who came off the bench in relief of the injured Antonio Nocerino 17 minutes after kickoff – who decided the vibrant, hard-fought Eastern Conference clash.