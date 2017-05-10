Red Bulls Fall At Home To Galaxy

The LA Galaxy ended the New York Red Bulls’ 13-month league home unbeaten streak in emphatic fashion on Sunday evening, racing out to an early 2-0 lead before cruising to a 3-1 victory at Red Bull Arena.

As has been the case all season, Romain Alessandrini was the Galaxy’s prime source of inspiration, scoring his team’s first two goals and earning the penalty kick that was stroked home by Giovani dos Santos to end any lingering hopes of a late RBNY comeback.

Daniel Royer struck for a late consolation tally for the hosts, who tasted defeat on their own turf for the first time in regular-season play since April 9, 2016.