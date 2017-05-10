Red Bulls Fall At Home To Galaxy

The LA Galaxy ended the New York Red Bulls’ 13-month league home unbeaten streak in emphatic fashion on Sunday evening, racing out to an early 2-0 lead before cruising to a 3-1 victory at Red Bull Arena.
As has been the case all season, Romain Alessandrini was the Galaxy’s prime source of inspiration, scoring his team’s first two goals and earning the penalty kick that was stroked home by Giovani dos Santos to end any lingering hopes of a late RBNY comeback.
Daniel Royer struck for a late consolation tally for the hosts, who tasted defeat on their own turf for the first time in regular-season play since April 9, 2016.
New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Damien Perrinelle, Connor Lade (Sal Zizzo, 74′), Sean Davis (Fredrik Gulbrandsen, 63′), Felipe, Danny Royer, Sacha Kljestan ©, Alex Muyl (Mike Grella, HT), Bradley Wright-Phillips
TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDE: 4; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 3
LA Galaxy: Brian Rowe; Ashley Cole, Bradley Diallo, Daniel Steres, Jelle Van Damme, Baggio Husidic, Emmanuel Boateng (Dave Romney, 75′), Joao Pedro, Romain Alessandrini (Jack McBean, 81′), Giovani Dos Santos (Rafael Garcia, 87′), Gyasi Zardes
TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 19; OFFSIDE: 4; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 2