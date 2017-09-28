Red Bulls Lose 4-2 In Toronto

- The New York Red Bulls fell to Toronto FC, 4-2 on Saturday night at Toronto’s BMO Field. New York overcame a two-goal deficit in the first half, but ultimately could not come away with a point.
- New York remains in sixth place in the Eastern Conference at 12-12-7 with 43 points and three games remaining
- New York surrendered two goals in the 32nd and 37th minutes, but got a quick response, with Gonzalo Veron finishing off a play in the 39th minute for his fifth of the season.
- Tyler Adams and Daniel Royer assisted on Veron’s goal. Adams
- Veron also drew the penalty in the second half, and Daniel Royer stepped to the spot to bury his fourth PK of the season, and 11th goal overall.
- New York is a perfect seven-for-seven on penalties this season with three from Veron and four from Royer.
- New York started four Homegrown players in Tyler Adams, Sean Davis, Connor Lade, and Derrick Etienne Jr.
- New York is 39-43-18 all-time in the month of September. The Red Bulls have scored 148 goals and have allowed 163 goals in the ninth month of the year.
- The Red Bulls now return home for two straight, beginning with a match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, October 7 at 5 p.m., with coverage on UniMas and Red Bulls Radio in English and Spanish.
New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Connor Lade (Muhamed Keita, 84′), Michael Amir Murillo, Damien Perrinelle, Aaron Long, Tyler Adams, Felipe, Sean Davis (Sacha Kljestan, 64′), Daniel Royer, Derrick Etienne Jr. (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 59′), Gonzalo Veron
Toronto FC: Steve Bono; Drew Moor, Eriq Zavaleta, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow, Victor Vazquez (Benoit Cheyrou, 90′), Michael Bradley ©, Marky Delgado, Nicolas Hasler (Steven Beitashour, 73′), Tossaint Ricketts (Jonathan Osorio, 75′), Jozy Altidore