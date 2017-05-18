Red Bulls Lose To Montreal

Blerim Dzemaili saw a first-half strike that would have opened his MLS account disallowed, but he refused to be denied.

Dzemaili scored his first goal for the Montreal Impact on Saturday night, giving the club a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. Dzemaili found the back of the net in the 67th minute of the Eastern Conference tilt, finishing well from inside the penalty area after receiving a pass from Ignacio Piatti.

The Swiss international had netted earlier in the match, but his effort at the half-hour mark was disallowed. It ultimately did not matter, however, as he buried his chance in the second half against a Red Bulls side that did not create too much danger.

New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Damien Perrinelle, Michael Amir Murillo, Sean Davis (Fredrik Gulbrandsen, 75′), Felipe, Mike Grella (Gonzalo Veron, 75′), Sacha Kljestan ©, Daniel Royer (Alex Muyl, 69′), Bradley Wright-Phillips
Montreal Impact: Evan Bush; Chris Duvall, Kyle Fisher, Laurent Ciman, Ambroise Oyongo, Dominic Oduro (Daniel Lovitz, 70′), Patrice Bernier ©, Marco Donadel, Blerim Dzemaili (Victor Cabrera, 89′), Ignacio Piatti, Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Nick DePuy, 78′)

