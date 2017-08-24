Red Bulls & NYCFC Prepare For Final Showdown

The New York Red Bulls (12-10-2) and New York City FC (14-7-4) square off for the third and final leg in MLS play of the New York Derby on Friday at Red Bull Arena.

The final installment of the New York Derby during the regular season will conclude on Friday. In the short history of this derby, all nine previous matches have ended with a winner, both in MLS and Open Cup matches. The Red Bulls have captured six wins, five MLS and one Open Cup, while NYCFC have tallied three, including the last two derbies.

Through 24 MLS matches, either New York or their opposition has come away with three points in 22 of those contests. The Red Bulls currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference tied-for the third most wins in MLS with 12 and a league-low two ties.

Felipe has been Red Bulls marathon man, having played in every match in 2017. The midfielder has played all 24 MLS matches, all five U.S. Open Cup matches and both legs of the CONCACAF Champions league matches. Felipe has missed just nine total minutes across all competitions this season, amassing 2,751 of the possible 2,760 minutes this year. He has only missed one MLS match as a Red Bull in three seasons due to yellow card accumulation suspension.

Here are some notes to consider going into Friday’s big match..

• David Villa scored his first career MLS hat trick and also earned the penalty kick that decided New York City FC’s enthralling 3-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, August 6.

• Villa enjoyed by far his best performance in this rivalry fixture, having scored just once in seven previous New York Derby encounters. The Spanish super- star’s feat outshined a brace from the Red Bulls’ Bradley Wright-Phillips, a regular thorn in City’s side.

• After Villa’s 72nd-minute equalizer and 75th-minute penalty, the home side saw off the final minutes to earn a second consecutive victory over the Red Bulls for the first time in club history.

• Wright-Phillips scored his ninth and 10th goals against NYCFC, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win that would’ve taken the Red Bulls into third themselves. Coach Jesse Marsch’s men also saw a four-match winning streak snapped, while losing Daniel Royer to an early injury and Sal Zizzo to a late red card.

• Despite dropping six MLS points to NYCFC, the Red Bulls took care off business in the single-game elimination Open Cup match back on June 14, defeating NYCFC, 1-0 at Red Bull Arena.

• In just eight MLS matches, Bradley Wright-Phillips has tallied 10 goals against NYCFC. BWP has not tallied double-digit goals in MLS play against any other MLS team in his career. The next closest team is Toronto, as BWP has scored nine goals in 10 matches.

• Along with his teammate Wright-Phillips, Sacha Kljestan has tallied 10 assists against NYCFC. Kljestan has not tallied double-digit assists in MLS play against any other MLS team in his career. The next closest squad is Los Angeles as he has recorded eight assists in 16 matches.

• New York City FC manager Patrick Vieira was a teammate of Ian Wright, father of Bradley and Shaun Wright-Phillips, at Arsenal from 1996 to 1998. Shaun Wright-Phillips and Vieira played briefly together for Manchester City during the 2010-11 season.

• Red Bulls goalkeeper Ryan Meara spent the 2015 season on loan with NYCFC. Meara was loaned out as part of the first trade between the two clubs, which saw the Red Bulls land Sal Zizzo on a permanent basis. Zizzo was selected by NYCFC in the 2015 MLS expansion draft from Kansas City.

• While in Kansas City, Zizzo was teammates with NYCFC’s Mikey Lopez.