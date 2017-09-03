Red Bulls Tie 0-0 With Philadelphia Union

- The New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union ended in a scoreless draw, 0-0 on Sunday at Red Bull Arena. New York are unbeaten in their last four matches.
- New York’s four-match unbeaten streak is tied for the longest this season, previously having recorded four-straight wins from July 5 to July 29.
- The Red Bulls are now 12-10-6 on the season and 8-2-4 at home.
- The Red Bulls fell to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 42 points. New York sits one point back of Atlanta and two points back of Columbus, who are fifth and fourth, respectively.
- Luis Robles tallied two saves for his eighth save of the season.
- Robles has 47 career shutouts, 31 of which have come at Red Bull Arena.
- New York’s Summer signing Muhamed Keita made his first start as a Red Bull, starting in place of Sacha Kljestan.
- New York Homegrowns Derrick Etienne, Alex Muyl, Connor Lade and Sean Davis all were in the Starting XI for the Red Bulls to tie the franchise record for most Homegrowns in the starting lineup.
- With Tyler Adams coming on as a sub in the 75th minute, New York tied the franchise record for most Homegrowns to appear in a match with five.
- The Red Bulls continue to support the best home record in MLS, with the most home wins (83) and points (277).
- New York is 39-41-17 all-time in the month of September. The Red Bulls have scored 141 goals and have allowed 153 goals in the ninth month of the year.
- The Red Bulls travel to Sporting Kansas City for the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final on Wednesday at Children’s Mercy Park. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET with coverage on ESPN2 and New York Red Bulls Radio.
New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles ©; Connor Lade, Michael Amir Murillo, Damien Perrinelle, Sal Zizzo, Alex Muyl, Felipe, Derrick Etienne Jr. (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 65′), Muhamed Keita (Sacha Kljestan, 58′), Sean Davis, Gonzalo Veron (Tyler Adams, 74′)
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Fabinho (Raymon Gaddis, 88′), Richie Marquez, Keegan Rosenberry, Jack Elliot, Marcus Epps (Jay Simpson, 65′), Ilsinho (Warren Creavalle, HT), Chris Pontius, Alejandro Bedoya ©, Haris Medunjanin, C.J. Sapong