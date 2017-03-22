Red Bulls Tie 0-0 With Real Salt Lake

The New York Red Bulls’ search for a late winner fell short on Saturday afternoon in a 0-0 draw against Real Salt Lake and interim coach Daryl Shore.

After seeing their 18-match unbeaten run snapped last weekend in Seattle, New York controlled the final half-hour. But Matt VanOekel made three saves for RSL while starting in place of Nick Rimando, who is with the US national team. His best stop came in the 64th minute, when he lunged far to his right to deny Fredrik Gulbrandsen’s effort labeled for the far post after Gulbrandsen set up the chance with a slaloming run from the wing.

Luis Robles made four saves for the Red Bulls, including a 1-on-1 stop on Yura Movsisyan just moments into the second half.

New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Damien Perrinelle, Connor Lade (Sal Zizzo, 61′), Tyler Adams, Felipe, Danny Royer, Alex Muyl, Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Sean Davis, 75′), Bradley Wright-Phillips

TOTAL SHOTS: 18; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 5; OFFSIDE: 4; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 4

Real Salt Lake: Matt VanOekel; Chris Wingert, Demar Phillips, Chris Schuler, Aaron Maund, Luis Silva, Brooks Lennon, Sebastian Saucedo (Ricardo Velazco, 82′), Sunny, Luke Mulholland, Yura Movsisyan © (Omar Holness, 90′ + 3′)

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDE: 3; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 3