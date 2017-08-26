Red Bulls Tie 2-2 In Dallas

“We gave away two points,” Midfielder Felipe said following the team’s 2-2 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.

The New York Red Bulls were up 1-0 and 2-1 against a 10-man Dallas team, but walked away with a single road point.

Head Coach Jesse Marsch said he felt the team wasn’t ready “for the challenge from the start.”

“We managed to hang around in the beginning stages of the game. Then we get the red card. Then the lead at half,” Marsch said. “The things that we talked about at half were: not losing bad balls, not letting them catch us on the counter, not giving up set pieces and not giving up a penalty. We basically went out in the second half and did all those things.”

Sacha Kljestan got the Red Bulls on the board first, with some fancy footwork at the top of the box before rocketing a shot to the upper right corner of the goal.

“We’re disappointed that we leave here with one point having taken the lead twice, but also know that we’re pretty lucky to get out of here with a point,” Kljestan said. “We didn’t handle the game very well in the last 15 minutes.”

Kljestan later assisted Aaron Long’s first MLS goal, a header off a set piece service.

But Dallas came back on both goals to earn a draw while playing a man down.

“[It was] a pretty amateur performance,” Kljestan said. “I’ve got to take it. It’s a bad start from the team on the road and that’s on the captain. So for me on the field, I’ve got to take a little bit of the criticism because we didn’t have a very good start to the game. That led to a poor performance overall.”

The Red Bulls will play six MLS games in September in addition to the 2017 U.S. Open Cup Final on September 20.

“I think we’re pretty lucky to get a point,” Marsch said. “At this point, we’ve got to take it, learn from this, and move forward in the right way.”