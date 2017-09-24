Red Bulls Tie 3-3 With Rivals DC United At Red Bull Arena

For more than two decades, the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United have carried on the oldest, and often the most heated, rivalry in Major League Soccer. And their Wednesday night meeting at Red Bull Arena added yet another wild chapter to the annals of the Atlantic Cup.

Tyler Adams scored his first two MLS goals and Gonzalo Veron earned, then scored a late penalty kick to give the hosts a 3-2 advantage in the dying minutes.

But Patrick Mullins scored his fifth in two games, Zoltan Stieber opened his United account with a deflected free kick and an injury-time own goal by Fidel Escobar snatched a late draw for D.C., spoiling what would have been a key Red Bulls victory and leaving them to sweat over their continued slide down the Eastern Conference standings.

As is customary, Red Bulls fans were calling this “Hate D.C. Week,” a fitting sign of the passions that accompany Atlantic Cup meetings. But it was the underdogs from the nation’s capital who enjoyed the last laugh this time, complicating RBNY’s postseason outlook despite their own playoff hopes officially being extinguished by this result. It might just turn out to be the most satisfying performance of a tough year for United.

The Red Bulls were superior in nearly every statistical area. Yet their inability to convert scoring chances with any sort of efficiency – aided by some very good saves from Steve Clark – left the door open for the Black-and-Red to bunker and counter opportunistically.

Tyler Adams has come a long way in his short professional career to date, and he picked a memorable moment to score his first two goals at senior level. Even a slightly cleaner defensive performance from his teammates would’ve ensured that he was the evening’s hero. But his outing provided another reminder of his talent, drive and versatility.

New York remains in sixth place in the Eastern Conference at 12-11-7 with 43 points. The Red Bulls hold a four- and five-point lead over seventh-place Montreal (39 points) and eighth-place New England (38 points), both of whom New York has a game in hand on.

The Red Bulls stretched their unbeaten streak at Red Bull Arena to six-straight in MLS play (3-0-3) and seven overall (3-0-4) across all competition.

New York wraps up their seventh match of the month at Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 30 at BMO Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET with coverage on MSG and New York Red Bulls Radio on TuneIn in English.

New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Connor Lade (Daniel Royer, 75’), Kemar Lawrence, Michael Amir Murillo, Damien Perrinelle, Tyler Adams, Felipe, Alex Muyl (Gonzalo Veron, 58’), Sacha Kljestan ©, Sean Davis (Fidel Escobar, 58’), Bradley Wright-Phillips

D.C. United: Steve Clark; Nick DeLeon, Kofi Opare, Chris Korb, Steve Birnbaum, Luciano Acosta (Lloyd Sam, HT), Paul Arriola (Bruno Miranda, 85’), Marcelo Sarvas, Russell Canouse, Zoltan Stieber, Patrick Mullins (Deshorn Brown, 82’)

Scoring Summary:

NY – Tyler Adams 19’

DC – Zoltan Stieber 45+1’

DC – Patrick Mullins 70’

NY – Tyler Adams 74’

NY – Gonzalo Veron 78’

DC – Own Goal (Fidel Escobar) 90’+1’