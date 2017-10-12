Republic Of Ireland – Questions

1 – Name WBA’s first million pound player who played 66 consecutive matches for Ireland and won 110 caps in total?

2 – Aston Villa defender who won 102 caps and managed the national side on 17 occasions?

3 – Who scored 21 goals in his 92 appearances and played for Arsenal, Man City, and Sunderland?

4 – He won the first of his 88 caps while playing at Gillingham and later spent several years playing in France?

5 – Centre-back in Euro ’88 and the 1990 and 1994 World Cup finals who won the League Cup twice with Aston Villa?

ANSWERS