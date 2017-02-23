Roma Looking To Close Gap On Juventus In Serie A

By Michael Ottolenghi

Last week we mentioned big games and big personalities, and the theme for this week is more of the same.

After two big results at the weekend, the battle for Champions League qualification sees another crucial game on Saturday as second placed Roma host third placed Napoli, in a week that could be crucial for Napoli’s season. And as for personalities, this week Serie A loses two of its most colourful and controversial owners in Milan’s Silvio Berlusconi and Palermo’s Maurizio Zamparini.

The big game of the weekend will see Roma try to definitively see off Napoli in the race for second place and the very hypothetical opportunity to capitalise on any slip ups by Juventus. Juve remain 7 points clear of Roma, who flexed their muscles in an impressive 3-1 away win against Inter last Sunday. In what was billed as a Champions League playoff, Roma were rarely troubled by Inter and won courtesy of a man of the match display by their Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan, who scored two beautiful goals and generally bossed the midfield. Since manager Luciano Spaletti moved Nainggolan up the field to occupy more of a number 10 role, he has become easily the best midfielder in the league, with the covetous eyes of other European clubs all over him. Combined with the experience of Daniele De Rossi in midfield, Roma now have a starting 11 to rival Juventus’, although they still lack squad depth, particularly in defense. Those seven points to the top of the table are unlikely to be made up in the remaining 12 games of the season, but on this form (11 wins in a row in all competitions), Roma will fear nobody.

And certainly not Napoli, who lost 2-0 at home to Atalanta last Saturday and now face the most crucial week of their season: following their 3-1 loss against Juve in the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Tuesday, they travel to Roma on Saturday and then host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League tie next Tuesday. The game against Roma is their best chance to start making up the 5 points that separate them from second place, but they will need a much improved performance from their poor display against 10 man Atalanta. What is particularly worrying for manager Maurizio Sarri is that he fielded his strongest side last weekend and they still failed to score for the first time in the league since…their previous game against Atalanta. Immediate improvement needed, or the chasing pack of Lazio, Atalanta and Inter will zoom in on third place.

And so to the goodbyes. Two very different club owners are leaving or will have left their clubs by the time of this weekend’s games. By far the more successful of the two is Milan’s Silvio Berlusconi, who should finally see the sale of Milan to a Chinese consortium take place on Friday. Berlusconi’s long tenure in charge has seen both some of Milan’s best years (dominance in Italy and Europe in the 1990s) but also the underwhelming results of the past few years, which has left Milan fans disappointed and angry with their owner and his lack of spending. It remains to be seen what the new Chinese owners will do with the club, with promises of a new stadium and massive investment being floated around. But they will have difficulty matching Berlusconi’s presence on the Italian football stage.

The other departure is that of Palermo’s former owner Maurizio Zamparini, who has been at the helm of the Sicilian club for over 15 years. Zamparini announced this week that he was selling his stake to an unnamed consortium of Anglo-American businessmen. His tenure at Palermo will be remembered primarily for his trigger-happy way of firing managers: in total he has fired his manager 36 times, with 28 separate men in charge (as many were recalled), and only one season without changing managers. He also established Palermo as a Serie A side (although they are almost certain to be relegated this season), and developed a raft of top players, from Luca Toni to Edinson Cavani. Managerial job security can only increase in Palermo with Zamparini’s departure, but so will the constant entertainment factor.