Scotland’s Empty Promises

By Brian P. Dunleavy

If a match is played at Easter Road, and there’s no one there to see or hear it, does it make a sound?

Yes, but sadly for Scotland’s national team, it doesn’t count, as Canada, relative upstarts in the world’s game, are about the only side the Tartan Army seems able to keep up with on the pitch these days. And only just.

With an all-important World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on the horizon, supporters couldn’t be bothered to turn up in numbers for Wednesday’s friendly in Edinburgh. With fewer than 6,000 advance tickets sold, the match at Hibernian’s home ground is believed to have had the lowest attendance of any national team match since 1902. And with good reason: Few of the Scotland players bothered to show up either (against a squad of Canadian fringe players no less), and the result was a sketchy (at best) performance in a match that finished 1-1.

In short, things have gotten that bad.

We hate clichés. We also know it’s hard to discern that from our writing. However, it’s long past time for Gordon Strachan and the leadership at the SFA to start thinking outside the box. Strachan’s roster for this international break includes five forwards, none of whom are exactly ‘in form’ at club level. Only Leigh Griffiths and Chris Martin have reached the double-figure mark in goals for their respective teams, and Griffiths has barely seen the field for Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic since the turn of the year.

That the back four looked lost at sea against Canada was somewhat surprising—and all the more troubling. Charlie Mulgrew is clearly not the same player he once was and, unfortunately, Lee Wallace clearly is.

It’s hardly Strachan’s fault. The player pool is simply too shallow. It’s no wonder that, during our visit to Glasgow last week, a caller to the Off the Ball radio show, after hearing that SFA executives Stewart Regan and Rod Petrie were in England to glean new ideas on how to improve the Scottish game, suggested that Scotland “close the border with England before they return home.”

Seriously, a simple gaze across the Irish Sea might provide a better template. Northern Ireland national team boss Michael O’Neill took a team of spare parts from smaller clubs in England and Scotland to the Euros last summer. An aberration? Perhaps. But the Tartan Army, which hasn’t seen their side reach an international tournament finals since the 1998 World Cup, would likely settle for an aberration at this point.

With Malky Mackay’s youth development initiative seemingly taking forever to launch, it might be a good idea for Strachan to look into older (literally) options like Kris Boyd and Kenny Miller; at 38, the latter’s return in 31 domestic matches this season is as good as anyone’s on the current Scotland squad; it would simply be a matter of persuading both to come out of international retirement. And why not give Jason Cummings of Hibs a shot? Yes, he’s plying his trade in the Championship, but 16 goals in 25 appearances this season is still impressive. Certainly, Dundee United’s Simon Murray (12 goals) is also worth a look.

There was a time when Scotland’s national team would never be thought of as lagging behind those of Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. However, that time now seems like ancient history. The two Irish sides and Wales all qualified for the Euros in 2016—albeit as the result of an expanded field—and acquitted themselves well (particularly the Welsh, admittedly thanks in no small part to Gareth Bale; the Scots currently have no player at that level).

It’s time for Scotland to reassess its international strategy at the senior level, or risk irrelevancy. Heck, it may be too late. The empty seats at Easter Road on Wednesday are likely evidence of that.