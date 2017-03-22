Scotland’s Green Team

Brian P. Dunleavy

Celtic—er, we mean Scotland—defeated Slovenia 1-0 on Sunday to keep its slim hopes for the 2018 World Cup alive, albeit still on life support.

It was an emotional week for the Tartan Army. A poor performance against a Canada “B team” before a nearly empty house at Easter Road last week was decried as a national embarrassment, and perhaps rightly so.

But, in that friendly, national team manager Gordon Strachan had followed through on his promise to rest players who had played significant roles for their clubs over the preceding weekend, which effectively meant that several Celtic stalwarts were left on the bench.

That changed at Hampden Park on Sunday. In front of a hardly packed national stadium, Strachan fielded six Hoops players—Craig Gordon, Kieran Tierney, Scott Brown, James Forrest, Stuart Armstrong and Leigh Griffiths—in his starting XI. Gordon was solid and displayed his improved (at Parkhead manager Brendan Rodgers’ insistence) distribution. Tierney played admirably at right back, which isn’t his natural position, and Brown was his usual fearless and fierce self (perhaps too fierce for FIFA standards; an awkward tackle may render him suspended for the Scots’ June qualifier against England). Forrest ran Slovenia ragged down the right flank, while Griffiths kept the central defenders busy, despite missing several glorious chances.

And, most notably, Armstrong, making his first national team appearance, was instrumental in setting up the lone goal of the match, for striker Chris Martin, who was booed onto the pitch by the Hampden crowd.

For those who “know their history” (as the song goes), Celtic players making such vital contributions to the Scottish national team cause can be viewed with some irony. In his book, Scotland in the Sixties: the Definitive Account to the Scotland Football Team 1960-1969, author Ronnie McDevitt notes that in those days some Hoops players were reluctant to pull on the national team shirt because they were often singled out for abuse from the support at Hampden. At that time, several Bhoys turned down national team call-ups (in fairness, in some cases, at the request of their club manager, Jock Stein), and McDevitt writes that there allegations of bias against players for the Parkhead side within the national team set up.

Of course, Celtic weren’t every good in the first half of the 1960s, and it’s probably no coincidence that more Hoops players were capped for Scotland from 1967 onward, following the club’s European Cup victory.

Now, of course, that’s ancient history, and Hoops players have for decades been a key component of the set-up at Hampden. Kenny Dalglish, for example, is far and away the leader in caps all-time (with 102), a record that is not likely to be broken anytime soon. Paul McStay (76 appearances) and Tom Boyd (72) are also in the top 10 all-time, and Danny McGrain (62) comes in at No. 11. Among active Celtic players in the national team set-up, Brown (52 caps) is the only one likely to enter that stratosphere.

But that doesn’t mean others—particularly Armstrong and Tierney—won’t be making significant contributions going forward (literally and figuratively). The former has blossomed under Rodgers’ watch and the latter has continued to build on his star potential by taking on board the Irishman’s tutelage.

All of which gives the Scots a decidedly green flavor, at least for the time being. Will that be enough to take them to Russia in 2018? Only time will tell. They currently sit fourth in Group F, but only two points out of second. For now, though, the national side owes its present and future to Celtic.

There are some in Scotland who thought they’d never live long enough to see the day.