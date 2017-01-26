Scottish Transfer Window: No News Is Bad News

By Brian P. Dunleavy



Transfer deadline day, particularly for the January window, is usually filled with surprises and 11th-hour signings.

This year, though, at least in Scottish football, the day was marked by what didn’t happen, as opposed to what did. Here’s a look at the notable non-activity:

Aberdeen: Somehow both of the Dons’ Irish midfielders, Jonny Hayes and Niall McGinn, remain with the team despite reports of high levels of interest for the players from Cardiff City and Hearts, respectively. McGinn was never a fit for Hearts, for more reasons than one, but Cardiff would have likely amounted to a big step up for Hayes. Still, Aberdeen reportedly rejected a £600,000 bid from the Welsh side just as the window closed. The Dons’ only notable addition involved inking a loan deal with Celtic’s Ryan Christie, who famously tweeted that he “f—-n’ hate[s] Aberdeen” two years ago.

Celtic: Ivorian Eboue Kouassi, from FC Krasnodar, was the only notable arrival to Glasgow’s East End—and he’ll be a project—but there were some surprising “non-departures,” for sure. Kris Commons is still a Celtic player, after joining Hibs on a one-month emergency loan in December. It was thought that playing time, and the opportunity to work with former gaffer Neil Lennon, would be appealing, as would staying in Scotland, where he and his family have settled in quite nicely. But, no. And nothing is ever simple with Efe Ambrose. He was set to join Blackburn on loan, pending a work permit. A lot of Hoops supporters can’t wait to see him go. Finally, Brendan Rodgers would apparently rather play with no strikers than have Nadir Ciftci in the side. Yet, the Turk remains Celtic property.

Dundee United: As the Terrors chase Hibs in the Championship, only winger Alex Nicholls (of Barnet) comes in to bolster the side. And United lost out on a potential £1 million windfall when Hull City rejected bids for former Terror Andrew Robertson. All and all a bad window for the club.

Hearts: Ian Cathro brought in nine players, but quantity doesn’t necessarily equal quality. Of the new signings, Moha El Ouriachi (on loan from Stoke) is perhaps the most intriguing.

Hibs: Lennon missed out on Commons, but he did bring in winger Chris Humphrey from Preston North End. Will he be enough to get the Hibees back into the top flight?

ICT: First-year manager Richie Foran has taken the bulk of the blame for Caley’s poor form for much of the season, which sees them at the bottom of the Premiership table. True, ICT has severe budgetary constraints, but Foran has yet to make some of the same astute signings that his predecessors—Terry Butcher and John Hughes—did when they were in the hotseat. Getting Billy McKay on loan from Wigan was a coup, however. ICT must avoid relegation, which could be a death sentence for a small club (see: St. Mirren).

Rangers: Ibrox chairman Dave King has famously stated that it will require a £100 million investment for ’Gers to catch rivals Celtic. Yet, King and his board invested a very small fraction of that in January. Of the four new signings, American Emerson Hyndman, on loan from Bournemouth, has the most upside, but that’s not saying much. As of Wednesday’s results, Rangers sit second, 25 points behind Celtic and two points ahead of Aberdeen, who have a game at hand on the Ibrox side.

Clearly, ’Gers supporters will be expecting—if not demanding—that the summer transfer window be busier. But a lot of supporters of other clubs Scotland might be thinking the same thing.