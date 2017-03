1 – Who was sent off for Galatasaray in the 2000 UEFA Cup Final?

2 – Which former Manchester United striker was sent off for Scotland

against Wales in 1981?

3 – Which Frenchman was sent off in the semi finals of the 1998 World Cup?

4 Which ex-nation had a player sent off in each of their group games at Euro 2000?

5 Which cultured, left-footed, french fry loving, Irish International was sent off against Bulgaria in 1987?

ANSWERS