Serie A Chasing Pack Close In On Juventus

By Michael Ottolenghi

Could the winter break have changed the dynamic of the Serie A title race?

After Juventus’s loss to Milan in the Italian Supercup over the winter break, the five time defending champions defeated Bologna 3-0 in their first league game in January, but then lost 2-1 to Fiorentina last Sunday. With Roma, Napoli and Lazio all winning, that leaves Juve just one point ahead of Roma, four ahead of Napoli and five ahead of Lazio, although Juve do have one game in hand. Some key games in the next month will go a long way to revealing whether this is an actual worry for Juve or just another stumble.

The first of those key games will come this Sunday, as Juve host in-form fourth placed Lazio. The home game should be of some comfort for Juventus, as all four of their league defeats this season have been on the road, where opponents have pressed them aggressively and prevented them from developing their game. The defeat to Fiorentina clearly made an impression on Juventus, as senior players publically lamented the departure of Paul Pogba, who they say would have helped them avoid that loss. Allegri will have to motivate his players to look beyond the past and continue their impressive record at the Juventus Stadium, where they have followed up every loss with a win this season.

But this time things may be more complicated, as against Fiorentina even the fabled “BBC” defensive line of Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini struggled to find their bearings in a 3-5-2 formation, in what was their first game together since October. With Paolo Dybala also in poor form up front, Allegri may need to make some changes to his starting lineup, with Mario Mandzukic coming in, and perhaps even revert to the 4-3-3 formation that worked well earlier in the season.

Lazio could present an important test for Juve, as they arrive in Turin on good form, having won 4 of their past five games, the last one of those a come from behind 2-1 win against high flying Atalanta. That win showed the resilience that manager Simone Inzaghi has instilled in his team, as well as the rediscovered goalscoring of Ciro Immobile, who now has 11 goals in this Serie A campaign. The one question mark over this Lazio side is their ability to win against other top teams, as their four losses this season have come against Roma, Inter, Juventus and Milan. Beating a wounded Juventus would emphatically answer that question and solidify Lazio’s claim on a European place next season.

The other major encounter of this round is Napoli’s trip to San Siro to play Milan, in a clash of third against fifth. It is also a game that promises to be entertaining, as both teams have been part of some of the season’s most dramatic matches in recent weeks. Napoli’s 3-3 draw with Fiorentina before Christmas is a candidate for game of the season, and showed that Maurizio Sarri’s team have fully recovered from the blow represented by the injury of their new striker Arkadisuz Milik. The Manolo Gabbiadini experiment was a failure, but in Belgian forward Dries Mertens, Sarri has found a “false 9” in prolific form, with 12 goals already this season. With captain Marek Hamisk only 7 goals away from Diego Maradona’s tally of Napoli goals and the volatile Argentinean himself in Naples for the past week, Neapolitan fans are expectant.

Milan are also full of enthusiasm, basking in their Supercup win, which was their first trophy since 2011. Vincenzo Montella’s young team still have a lot to learn, as their 2-2 draw against Torino on Monday night proved. The rossoneri were 2-0 down before proving that, if nothing else, they have a great goalkeeper in 17 year old Gianluigi Donnarrumma (who saved a penalty) and a fighting spirit to equalise in the space of 5 minutes. Composure comes with time, but the immediate problem is in defense, as with Alessio Romagnoli suspended for the Napoli game, Montella will have to rely on the unproven Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gomez to partner Gabriel Paletta and hope to stop Mertens and Hamsik.