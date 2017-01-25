Serie A Form Teams Face Off In This Weekend’s Derby d’Italia

By Michael Ottolenghi

So much for a quiet buildup. Last weekend was supposed to be an easy one for the top five teams in Serie A, but it turned out to be a classic banana skin round, with only two teams in the top 9 getting all three points.

Most significantly, Roma lost 3-2 to Sampdoria, Lazio lost 1-0 to Chievo and Napoli drew 1-1 with Palermo. The two real winners of the weekend were Juventus, who defeated Sassuolo 2-0 and have opened up a 4 point gap over second placed Roma with a game in hand, and Inter, who recorded their seventh straight league win in their 3-0 victory over Pescara and have leapfrogged Lazio into fourth place, just three points from third placed Napoli and five from Roma.

Those results show either that Serie A is more competitive that most think, or that Roma, Lazio and Napoli do not have either the physical or psychological edge required to challenge Juventus at the top of the table. They also confirm that Juventus and Inter are the form teams of the league (despite Inter’s cup loss to Lazio on Tuesday). This Sunday will see those two teams facing off at the Juventus Stadium in what may be the most exciting derby d’Italia of the past 4 years.

The main reason for the building excitement for the latest round of this old rivalry is undoubtedly the style of play of both teams since the beginning of the year. On the Juventus side, after the shock defeat against Fiorentina three weeks ago, manager Max Allegri has altered his tactics, to great effect. Beginning in the home win against Lazio, Allegri started fielding all five of his best attacking players at the same time, in a 4-2-3-1 formation featuring Gonzalo Higuain, Mario Mandzukic, Paolo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado supported by Miralem Pjanic. Juve have won both league games played in that system, and also beaten Milan in the Coppa Italia.

It remains unclear whether Allegri will play this new system in the “big” games, particularly the Champions League, as it does leave the defence somewhat exposed. Allegri’s formation on Sunday will be a clue of how much he considers this new system to be Juve’s new normal, particularly with the Champions League tie against Porto looming. If he sticks with the new formation and it continues to prove successful, it is likely he will keep it in place, but there is a strong suspicion that the formation may be displayed only against weaker domestic opposition.

And based on the public statements of Allegri and his players, they view Inter as one of the biggest obstacles to their title defence. That may of course just be mind games, but on paper there are plenty of reasons that Juve should be less confident than their unbeaten home form suggests. Inter did beat Juve in the reverse fixture at San Siro, in what was the highlight of Frank De Boer’s short managerial tenure. Striker Mauro Icardi has always enjoyed scoring against Juve, and since Stefano Pioli has taken the reigns at Inter the nerazzurri have had the best points total in Serie A.

But it is also true that Inter have not been truly tested in that spell, and that this game will be more important to Inter than to Juve, who will retain a one point lead and a game in hand even if they lose. Inter, by contrast, need points to continue their ascent to Champions League qualification. And Pioli’s team will need to answer the tough questions that have hardly been posed in their winning run: can the midfield of Geoffrey Kondogbia and new signing Roberto Gagliardini compete with Juve’s more physical players? Will Inter’s defence, particularly its problematic full backs Danilo D’Ambrosio and Cristian Ansaldi be able to withstand the pressure of Juve’s offensive onslaught? Those answers will likely come early in the game, as Juve have made a habit of striking early in Serie A: they have scored 10 goals in the first 15 minutes of games, and have been 2-0 up by the 25th minute in each of their past three games. Let’s hope the game lives up to the hype.