1. Southampton is in which county?

Hampshire

2. Who was manager when they won the 1976 FA Cup?

Lawrie McMenemy

3. Who scored a record 227 goals in two spells between 1966 and 1982, invariably

celebrating with with a distinctive windmill arm action?

Mick Channon

4. Who replaced Nigel Adkins as manager in January 2013?

Maricio Pochettino

5. How many England caps did Matthew Le Tissier win?

8