Spurs, Roma, Barcelona, Juventus Set Up Matches In New York

Juventus and Barcelona will square off at MetLife Stadium this summer while Spurs will play Roma at Red Bull Arena.

Tickets will go on-sale on March 29 at 10 a.m., beginning with an exclusive pre-sale window for Red Bulls RED Members. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on April 4 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 745-3000.

Both Tottenham Hotspur F.C. and AS Roma have found continued success on the domestic and international level. Each achieved a top five finish in their domestic table the past two years and are currently in position to do the same in 2017. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. is led by English striker and current leading goal scorer for the Premier League, Harry Kane. AS Roma features an attack led by Edin Dzeko and the club’s all time leading goal-scorer, Francesco Totti.

Spurs and Roma meet at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, July 25 at 8:00PM ET

First, five-time reigning Italian Serie A champions Juventus F.C. and reigning Spanish La Liga champions FC Barcelona will square off at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, July 22 at 6:00PM ET