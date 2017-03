1- Which Austrian team play their home games at Arnold Schwarzenegger Stadium?

Sturm Graz

2 – Which national team play at the Azteca?

Mexico

3 – What is the name of Sunderland’s old stadium?

Roker Park

4 – Which French side play at Stade Louis II

Monaco

5 – In which city would you find the Stadio Delle Alpi?

Turin