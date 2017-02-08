Sunday’s Best – Roma Prepare To Take On Inter In Serie A Top Clash

By Michael Ottolenghi

Big clashes and big personalities – that could be the title of the next few weeks in Serie A. This weekend will see the start of the big clashes, as second placed Roma travel to fourth placed Inter on Sunday, after third place Napoli host fifth placed Atalanta on Saturday, with the big personality of the week featuring much further down the table.

Napoli returned to Italy from their 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid with a win by the same scoreline against Chievo in Verona. They have won their last three Serie A games, and will be boosted by the return to fitness of summer signing Arkadiusz Milik, who adds to their already impressive options up front. Their 3 goals in Verona see Maurizio Sarri’s team top of the goalscoring charts in the league with 60 goals, and with Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens on great form, Atalanta will do well to limit the damage at the back.

But Giampiero Gasperini’s team will not be too concerned, as they are not in fifth place by chance. After a slight dip in form following their loss to Juventus in early December, the “other” nerazzuri have won five of their seven Serie A games in 2017, including their last three. Their 3-4-1-2 formation remains solid and they have easily absorbed the loss of key midfielder Roberto Gagliardini to Inter in the January transfer window – Gasperini’s remaining midfielders continue to be scouted by top European clubs, notably Franck Kessie and Andrea Conti (who scored the winner against Crotone on Sunday). Europa League qualification would be a massive prize for the club, but they will need to at the very least defend their fifth place from Lazio, who are a point behind them, and coming out of the San Paolo with any points would be a big boost.

But while a fifth place finish would be great for Atalanta, the same cannot be said for Inter, who need to reach third place to justify the already large expenditure made by their new Chinese owners in the last two transfer windows. Inter are currently equal on points with Atalanta but sit in fourth place, a full six points behind Napoli and eight behind Roma. New manager Stefano Pioli’s problem is that for all that he has recorded nine wins out of Inter’s past 10 league games, in that period they have made up just one point on Napoli. So Inter need to win their remaining games against Roma and Napoli, and this Sunday is their first opportunity to do so.

Inter have maintained their winning run despite the absence of captain Mauro Icardi through suspension in the past two games, and even managed to find a way for $40 million Brazilian summer signing Gabriel “Gabigol” to score his first goal in the 1-0 win against Bologna. Icardi will be back in the starting lineup on Sunday, but Pioli’s concerns will be in defense, where Joao Miranda is suspended and Jeison Murillo has to pass a fitness test. In a must win game that is not great news for Inter, particularly as Roma are firing on all cylinders up front, having scored 16 goals in their past 4 games, with Edin Dzeko the league’s top scorer.

Far away from the top places in the league, one big personality has returned to Serie A with a bang. Legendary Czech manager Zdenek Zeman took charge of Pescara for the second time last week, and somehow managed to record their first win of the season in a devastating 5-0 rout of Genoa. Zeman’s legendary status is due to both his all out attacking football, first seen in Serie A in his Foggia side of the 1990s, and for his cryptic comments on the game. He also regularly manages to identify star players in the making – his first Pescara side included Marco Verrati (now at PSG), Lazio’s Ciro Immobile and Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne. Pescara remain rooted to the bottom of the table, with only 12 points from their 25 league games, a full 10 places from safety. Staying in Serie A seems unlikely, but Zeman’s return promises both goals and entertainment for Pescara fans who had until recently been violently contesting their team’s poor performances.