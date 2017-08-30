Supporters Clubs of NYC

Arsenal FC 
The Highbury PubThe Barleycorn,The Blind Pig

Aston Villa FC (NY Villains)
The Football Factory at Legends

Barcelona (Penya FCB NYC)
Smithfield Hall

Bayern Munich
Smithfield Hall,  Prost, Long Island

Birmingham City (East Coast Blues)
The Football Factory at Legends

Blackburn Rovers
The Football Factory at Legends

FC Bologna
The Football Factory at Legends

Borussia Dortmund (NYC)
The Football Factory at Legends

SK Brann (Brann US)
The Football Factory at Legends

Bristol City
The Football Factory at Legends

Chelsea FC (New York Blues)
The Football Factory at Legends

Crystal Palace (NY Eagles)
The Football Factory at Legends

Everton FC (NY Evertonians)
Mr. Dennehy’s

FC St. Pauli
East River Bar

Fulham FC
The Football Factory at Legends

Glasgow Celtic
Jack Demseys, Coopers Block NJ

Glasgow Rangers (Big Apple Bears)
The American Bar

Hamburg
The Football Factory at Legends

Inter Milan
The Football Factory at Legends

Leicester City (New York Foxes)
The Football Factory at Legends

Juventus
The Football Factory at Legends

Leeds United (New York Whites)
The Football Factory at Legends

Liverpool FC (LFCNY)
11th St. Bar, The Grafton, The Ceili, The Monro, Prost

Liverpool FC (The Boot Room)
Irish American Pub

Manchester City
Mad Hatter Saloon,

Manchester United (New York Reds)
Smithfield Hall

Middlesbrough FC
The Football Factory at Legends

Newcastle United (Toon Army NYC)
The Football Factory at Legends

NY Red Bulls (Empire Supporters Club)
The Football Factory at Legends

NY Red Bulls (Viking Army)
Catas Bar, Newark

NY Red Bulls (Garden State Supporters)
MMM Bellos, Newark

Norwich City (NY Canaries)
George Keeleys

Nottingham Forest (All games live at Smithfield! )
Smithfield Hall

Olympique Lyonnais (Les Gones NYC)
The Football Factory at Legends

PSG
The Football Factory at Legends

Real Madrid
Playwrights 35th St.

Roma
Smithfield Hall

Scotland (Tartan Army)
The Football Factory at Legends

Sheffield Wednesday (NY Owls)
The Football Factory at Legends

Southampton FC
The Football Factory at Legends

Stokade FC (Kingston NY)
Smithfield Hall

Tottenham Hotspur (NY Spurs)
Black Swan, Flannery’s

USA (American Outlaws, Manhattan)
Smithfield Hall

USA (AO, Queens)
The Passage, Astoria

West Ham United (NY Hammers)
Smithfield Hall

Looking for a home for your supporters group? We can help


Tags:
Share:

Football On Film – Questions

david@firsttouchonline.com

You Might Also Like

Meet The Outlaws

Meet The Outlaws

- on August 30, 2017
Chelsea @ The Football Factory

Chelsea @ The Football Factory

- on December 30, 2015
Liverpool FC @ 11th Street Bar

Liverpool FC @ 11th Street Bar

- on December 30, 2015