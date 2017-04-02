Sympathy For The Manager

Tim Hall’s View From 101

Who in their right mind would want to be a manager these days? I mean, sure, there’s the millions of dollars, and the fame, and the notoriety, and the free travel to a number of exotic locales, and the fact that once you become a manager you enter into a revolving door, good ol’ boys network that effectively ensures you’ll never be unemployed for very long ever again, but really, when you strip all of that away, who would ever sign up for it?

As fans, we have a clear disconnect between the coaches and the players, even though they are ultimately employees of the same company, cogs in the same machine. Perhaps it’s because the managers never actually wear “the shirt” that we don’t look at them the same way, and therefore think of them as far more disposable than the ones between the lines. But that hardly seems fair, does it? Is the IT guy more or less valuable than the receptionist?

Let’s start with the most obvious example, the manager under the most fire anywhere in the world, dear dear Arsene Wenger. What’s he done at Arsenal except for everything? A loyal soldier if there ever was one. Only led the team to an undefeated season, opened a sparkling new stadium that isn’t quite as new anymore, managed some of the greatest players ever, and consistently led the team to the Champions League year after year after year, usually with a payroll lower than those around him in the standings.

And what does the poor man receive for all his hard work? Well, it started with banners at the Emirates calling for his dismissal. Which is all fine: you pay your money, you get to voice your opinion however you like. But then banners started popping up at other games in other venues, including some 12,000 miles away at an international match between New Zealand and Fiji, and we’re fairly sure Arsene wasn’t on hand to scout the latest Fijian talent.

But there was more, as a “Wenger Out” sign appeared in London not at a soccer match, but at a political protest. There was even a “Wenger Out” sign prominently displayed this past weekend at WrestleMania, and to the best of anyone’s knowledge the only thing Arsene Wenger has ever wrestled with is a water bottle, a puffy jacket, and the Round of 16.

And now there’s the even greater injustice to the great manager, as the Wenger Out camp has put their message on the side of a van and are driving it about. Apparently in Great Britain, if you stupidly want someone to leave somewhere, you put your dumb thoughts on the side of a motor vehicle. Strange. You would think you would want to applaud and reward someone for their loyalty and sacrifice, but not in the eyes of some people. They chant and rant and rave that it’s been twenty years and no success in Europe. Twenty whole years, be still my beating heart. And they say the Americans have no sense of history.

The sad thing is that all recent evidence points to dumping managers off left and right is actually effective, loyalty be damned. Take the nearly criminal case of Claudio Ranieri and Leicester. If anyone deserved the benefit of the doubt, at least for one year as a thank you tour, it was the Italian. But not ten months removed from the greatest triumph for both the manager and the club in winning the Premier League, Ranieri was sent packing. In a good and just universe, this would be the beginning of the Foxes plummeting down the English football ladder into obscurity as an attractive footnote and an interesting “where are they now” article in a decade’s time.

But instead the hiring of Craig Shakespeare lit a fire underneath Leicester City. They now find themselves six points clear of the relegation zone and still alive in the Champions League. Meanwhile Ranieri must console himself with near immortal status at the King Power Stadium and rumors of a move to Thailand. Our deepest condolences.

Another manager in need of some consoling will be Jurgen Klinsmann, dismissed in November from his position as manager of the United States Men’s National Team and left with nothing but his family, his California home, his helicopter and his carte blanche status to take virtually any managing gig in the world that suits him. He will have doubtless seen his former employers and employees in their first meaningful game since the German’s departure. Surely Klinsmann said the right things wishing everyone well, but in truth we all know we want our exes to fail.

Instead Klinsmann watched as the US got a much-needed shot in the arm to win 6-0 at home against Honduras and draw 1-1 away to Panama to revitalize their World Cup qualification hopes. New US boss Bruce Arena, for what it’s worth, drew no visible joy from these developments, as he is a sort of Death Valley for happiness, where no damns are to be given and no pleasure attained. There’s something admirable about that, and about seeing Arena’s meaty face hung in a frozen emotionless gaze, hardened by the atrocities of being a football manager.

Arena has been here before, remember, as the leader of the US Men from 1998 to 2006, and the man that, it can be argued, truly established the States as being on the cusp of greatness and of being real world players. But one bad tournament later and Bruce had to go suffer a few years in the Los Angeles sun, sitting on the bench with his unmoved expression while David Beckham and the boys racked up a few championships. Someone really should have called Amnesty International.

Then there is the case of Mike Petke. Beloved hard-nosed player for the New York Red Bulls graduated to becoming their manager and still just as loved, and then was fired by a dastardly ownership after winning the team’s first true trophy and remained loved. Petke turned up this offseason coaching the Real Monarchs, the reserve team for Real Salt Lake. Only a handful of games into the first team’s season, RSL dismissed manager Jeff Cassar and replaced him with Petke. Now he is tasked with turning around a side that hasn’t necessarily been bad, but has some rebuilding to do to return to the form they once had.

If he is not successful, and it all goes wrong, Petke can take solace in the fact that he wasn’t even given the offseason to build the team he wants. If it goes right, he can become a beloved hero in yet another Major League Soccer city. Either way, for now, he’ll get to travel around the continent and live in one of America’s cleanest and nicest cities.

It’s a rough life, managing, but someone’s gotta do it.