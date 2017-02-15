The All Time Mediocre Awards: And The Winners Are..

By Paula Marcus

One of the greatest things about lower league football is that size and history really don’t matter. The leagues are made up of a good mix of teams that have won multiple trophies, to those whose only claim to fame is the odd giant killing in the cup.

Take the Championship, with teams range from Newcastle Utd to Burton Albion, both in terms of history and stadium capacity. A great diversity of teams also means that you have a great number of ‘medicore teams’ fighting in the division, those who have yo-yo’d more than most.

Someone at Trinity Mirror with far too much time on their hands went out to prove just that and calculate which team is the most mediocre one in all the leagues. This involved looking at the finishing positions of every one of the 92 professional teams since the league expanded in 1958, and unsurprisingly seven of the ten most average teams are currently in the Championship.

According to the study results the most average side since 1958 is Hull City, with a standing of 47.1, just 0.6 away from the midway point of 46.5. Even though Hull are currently a Premier League side, they are looking quite likely to make a quick return to the Championship in the next few months, so it feels ok to include them in this. In fact, Hull are actually more of a new entry to the mediocre charts, with their results over the past few seasons cancelling out the previous years in the middle and lower divisions.

Next up, 0.5 back are Brighton and Hove Albion and Luton Town, two teams with varying fortunes lately.. Whilst Luton are currently challenging to get out of League Two after a few seasons of poor money management and costly fines, Brighton are looking a sure thing for promotion to the top tier and a move further away from years of mediocrity. Whilst Albion did manage a few years in the top division in the 80’s this would be their first time in the Premier League after spending the last six years in the Championship.

Sitting 0.1 and 0.2 behind Luton Town, with an average placing of 45.3 and 45.2 are the surprise entries Huddersfield Town and Preston North End. Anyone who knows anything about early Football knows that these were two of the teams to beat. In fact Preston were the first and second winners of the League. Sadly, this study only looked at performances since 1958, and since then North End have spent almost all of their time in the middle two divisions, hence their lower ranking.

Like Preston, Huddersfield Town’s greatest glory also comes in the time before the 1958 cut off. But unlike Preston, Huddersfield actually have a very good shot at returning to the Top Flight this season. Currently they sit in third place as the in-form team of the division. Win their game in hand, and Saturday’s game with League leaders Newcastle United, and they may yet have a chance at one of those automatic promotion spots.

Blackpool are next up in the mediocre chart, although with recent off-field issues and fan discontent, they probably will not be in that position for long. Closely behind Blackpool with a position of 44.7 are Cardiff City. A chart of Cardiff’s previous league positions is amazing, as they basically went all the way down through the divisions for 20 years, followed by the reverse for 20 years, finally culminating in their one season in the Premier League. With the club finally in a stable position, and issues with owner Vincent Tan resolved, it seems unlikely they will be repeating their nose dive any time soon.

Both Wigan Athletic and Reading are next in the table with the same position of 48.3. It’s actually very appropriate that these teams currently have the same mediocre rating, as both will have relied on more recent history to elevate up the rankings. These are two teams that have very ‘nothing’ histories, with almost all of the time spent in the bottom two divisions. Recently, however, things have been a little different, with both teams experiencing their first seasons in the top tier, combined with extended time in the Championship.

Sadly, for Wigan at least, their Championship story looks likely to take a hiatus this season, with Athletic looking likely to make a return to League One. Reading on the other hand look unlikely to leave the division by any means. They are safe from relegation, but a few poor results against promotion rivals means an exit up looks just as unlikely.

The final team in the top 10 most mediocre teams is Barnsley, coming in at 49.1. Barnsley are another surprise entry, until you go back over their previous seasons. Whilst they have spent very little of the past few decades in the top division, and therefore avoided most press coverage, they have also spent very little of it outside the middle two divisions, making them a true average side.

Whilst this might all be a bit of fun, there is one interesting fact to come out of these figures. Of those seven Championship teams mentioned, five of them have results over the past ten to 15 years to thank for their new found positions. I remember having a discussion with a friend who said that teams always end up where they have spent most of their time, and it’s nice to see that isn’t always true. Of course all of this means little. Fans know and are proud of whatever achievements their teams have had over the years, however big and small.

