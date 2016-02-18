The Europa Kings’ Breakthrough Season

By Ralph Chery

Unfortunately Sevilla won’t add to their record breaking five Europa League titles this season—because they made it to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League for the first tome since 2010.

The Andalusian team are currently second place in La Liga also. They were on the receiving end of one of the top signings of the winter transfer window so far, welcoming Stevan Jovetic on a loan deal from Inter Milan. The Spanish side also arguably have two of the best midfielders in La Liga this season, Steven N’Zonzi and Samir Nasri.

Futhermore, the club’s players turned in some of the best individual performances in recent weeks in Spain. Wissam Ben Yedder scored a hat trick and racked an assist last week against Real Sociedad, Luciano Vietto bagged a brace against Malaga in three minutes the round before and a month ago, captain Vicente Iborra scored a hat trick coming off the bench.

Sevilla have advanced from a team who was merely winning the Europa League into one that’s right behind the ranks of Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain.

Although Los Rojiblancos won the Europa League for three straight consecutive campaigns, they never finished above fifth place in the league in the past six seasons—ending up in seventh place last year. Jorge Sampaoli’s men jumped to second place last week after defeating Real Sociedad 4-0 while third placed Barcelona tied with Villareal 1-1.

Sevilla currently sit four points behind league leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand. Hence a repeat of the 2013-14 season when Madrid or Barcelona didn’t win the league is highly doubtful. Barcelona are also just one point below them in the standings.

More positively, the Europa League champions have a five point advantage over forth place Atltetico Madrid. On that account, their foreseeable finish in La Liga as of now is in second or third place, which either way would be the biggest jump in the upper-half of the table since Real Sociedad went from 12th place in 2011-12 to fourth place the following season.

The most instrumental man behind Sevilla’s success is sporting director Ramon ‘Monchi’ Rodriguez Verdejo. Monchi is known for signing unheard-of players who later become stars who are then sold on for a much higher price. For example, the 48-year-old signed Daniel Alves for €200,000 in 2002 before selling him to Barcelona for €36m. Further examples are talents such as Ivan Rakitic, Julio Baptista and Carlos Bacca.

Monchi acquired defensive midfielder Steven N’Zonzi for €8.1m on July 9, 2015. The Frenchman is playing a spectacular season, provoking the interest of some of the biggest clubs in Europe including Barcelona, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Juventus with a buyout clause of €30 million.

Another great signing by Monchi who’s currently serving a vital role in the club’s success is Ben Yedder. Sevilla bought the midfielder for €8m during the off season. Ben Yedder has been outperforming his price, tallying 15 goals and 3 assists in 22 games.

On loan players Nasri and Vietto, from Manchester City and Atletico respectively, are fruits of Monchi’s shrewd work behind the scenes as well. The pair of loanees have been indispensable in the team’s marvelous campaign.

Monchi and company have a set of arduous fixtures waiting to test their glamorous season. They’re set to face Leicester City in the Champions League round of 16 on Feb. 22, a team that topped its group.

And in the nearer future, Sevilla’s next two games are against Real Madrid, a side that hasn’t been beaten in 39 games. They will host the Spanish giants at Ramon Pizjuan on Sunday in the league before going against them in the same venue in the Copa del Rey second leg on Thursday.

Sevilla needs to score more than three goals to advance to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.