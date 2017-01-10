The New York Cosmos Are Alive & Kicking In 2017!

Pronounced dead just a month ago having laid off their players and front office staff, the New York Cosmos have today put out the following statement announcing that they will be participating in the NASL (North American Soccer League) 2017 season.

The New York Cosmos can confirm full participation in the 2017 North American Soccer League Season. The affirmation of Division II status for the NASL allows us to move forward with confidence. We have a lot of work to do in a short amount of time including signing players and rebuilding our roster. That work begins in earnest now. We will have more information about the club and our year ahead in the coming days.

Erik Stover, New York Cosmos COO

The turn around in fortune came for the current league champions after cable TV magnate Rocco Commisso agreed to buy a majority share in the club with the provision that the NASL must retain its Division II status. That status was granted to the league on Friday night after a vote by US Soccer. The USL (United Soccer League) was also granted D2 status in that meeting.

The move comes too late for some of the Cosmos players who have already signed with new clubs. Gio Savarese is expected to continue as Head Coach, while MCU park in Coney Island will likely be the Cosmos’ new home for the season after losing Hofstra University.

The club have promised more news in the coming days.