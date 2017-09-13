The Old Firm Never Gets Old

By Brian P. Dunleavy

Celtic and Rangers face off at Ibrox on Saturday—the first Old Firm match of the young season.

For all you hear from a certain segment of the Parkhead faithful about this Rangers FC not being your father’s Rangers FC—literally—and despite supporters’ claims on both sides of the Glasgow divide that one club doesn’t depend on the other, this rivalry still matters. Both sides hate to lose domestically, generally speaking; in the Glasgow derby, the losing side is downright despondent.

And so, tensions will be high in Govan, as they usually are. And while both managers in the match-up—Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers and Rangers’ Pedro Caixinha—have played it coy, both have a lot to lose.

Rodgers’ side is riding a 56-match unbeaten streak in Scotland going into the derby match, after a dominant 4-0 win at Dundee in League Cup play, and they don’t want to have it stopped by their bitter rivals. And neither do their supporters. Celtic saved its worst match of the 2016-17 season for the Old Firm tilt at Celtic Park in March 2017 (trust us, we were there for the tepid 1-1 draw) and they don’t want to repeat that, uh, feat this weekend.

Of course, the Hoops more than recovered from that setback, beating Rangers soundly in two back-to-back matches the next month—a 2-0 win in the Scottish Cup semi-final and 5-1 thrashing at Ibrox—in a double-header that welcomed Caixinha to the Old Firm pressure-cooker. It also keyed Celtic’s drive to the domestic treble—and an undefeated season.

Speaking of Caixinha, who is new to Scottish football after gaining much of his managerial experience for Liga MX side Santos Laguna (ironically, a Celtic “sister” club), the Portuguese bench boss just may find himself on the hot seat should his side lose again to the Hoops. Including their 3-1 win over Partick Thistle in the League Cup on Tuesday, Rangers have lost just five of his 22 matches in charge; however, two of those losses were the aforementioned thumpings at the hands—or feet—of Rodgers’ men (Graeme Murty was still the Govan side’s interim gaffer for the 1-1 draw), and another such loss could have Rangers supporters screaming for blood.

Caixinha is still licking his wounds from the Europa League loss to Progrès Niederkorn in August, but he has also talked a big game about all of the new signings he’s brought in to bolster the Rangers squad. Indeed, Danny Wilson, Declan John, Ryan Jack, Eduardo Herrera, Graham Dorrans, Bruno Alves, and Carlos Pena, among others, have certainly changed the look of the Ibrox team and added to the squad depth. However, for all the changes, Caixinha’s side still sit third in the Premiership table, behind Celtic and Aberdeen.

We know it’s early, but there’s some question as to whether Rangers supporters know that, too.

So, with all this in mind, does Rodgers play with house money (can you tell we just returned from Vegas?) and rotate his squad to keep it fresh for the Champions’ League? If nothing else, Celtic’s 5-0 loss at home to Paris-St. Germain in the first group stages match may have proved that even a rested Bhoys side doesn’t stand a chance.

Does Caixinha whither under pressure and play not to lose? Does he have the tactical acumen to compete with Rodgers, even under the best of circumstances?

We’ll know the answers to these questions by midday Saturday. There are some who say that with the two sides meeting as many as six times in a given season, and with Rangers’ and Scottish football’s recent struggles, the Old Firm has lost at least some of its luster.

Tell that to the two managers, the 36 players dressed for the match and the 50,000 in attendance at Ibrox, not to mention the millions watching in pubs around the world.

You’ll never hear or see us describing the Old Firm as dull.