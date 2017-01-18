The Race For Europe: A Look At The Teams Below Juve In Serie A

By Michael Ottolenghi

After all that, it is still very much Juve’s title to lose.

The bianconeri’s loss in Florence two weeks ago, their fourth of the season, had narrowed the gap at the top of the table to just one point and left Roma fans dreaming of an unlikely Serie A title. But as is their habit this season, Juve rebounded from that loss with a 2-0 win against fourth placed Lazio.

The gap with Roma remains one point, but as Juve have a game in hand against second bottom Crotone, in reality the gap is likely to grow to four points. Napoli remain third after their 2-1 away win against Milan, with Lazio in fourth and a resurgent Inter in fifth place, just one point behind Lazio.

So with the title race developing in a predictable way and the relegation places already all but settled (Palermo, Crotone and Pescara are all over ten points from safety), it seem like once again the second half of the Serie A season will be about jostling for European places, with the outside chance that Roma or Napoli may capitalise on any slip ups by Juventus. With the top 5 teams all playing teams in the bottom half of the table this weekend, this is a good time to assess the relative strengths of the teams challenging for European places, before the big crunch games start coming thick and fast.

Roma

Although Roma remain in second place, they have not been playing particularly convincing football in the past month or so.

They have eked out three successive 1-0 wins in the league since the winter break, and Edin Dzeko’s hot streak seems to be cooling a little (courtesy of a horrific penalty miss two weeks ago). They have missed the injured Mo Salah, and rumours abound about new strikers coming in before the end of the January transfer market (Sassuolo’s French striker Gregoire Defrel above all). But the flip side is that Roma have still won those matches, and have conceded only 2 goals in their past 7 games. Fix the firepower problem and they could be the team to beat

Napoli

Maurizio Sarri’s team have the opposite problem of Roma: they are scoring goals for fun even without their star striker, but have failed to keep a clean sheet since early December, and have conceded an average of nearly two goals per game in that period.

That is hardly encouraging, but with a front three of Jose Callejon, Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens leading the most prolific attack in the league and sometimes playing the most attractive football on offer in Italy, Sarri’s team is becoming the pundit’s favourite to challenge Juventus for the title, or at least to repeat last year’s second place finish. With striker Arkadiusz Milik set to return to the squad in March, their greater depth may count in their favour.

Lazio

Is Simone Inzaghi’s honeymoon period at Lazio over? There is no shame in losing to Juventus in Turin, but Lazio have now lost against all of the top 5 teams in the league.

That is a worrying sign, and although the biancocelesti have a chance to return to winning ways against Chievo this weekend, they must be looking nervously over their shoulders at the chasing pack, most notably a resurgent Inter.

Inter

The nerazzurri seem revitalised under new manager Stefano Pioli – winning six and conceding only three goals in that period. Pioli’s changes have been both tactical (playing a 4-2-3-1 formation) and psychological, for example by reviving the Inter career of French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia (below), who had been all but discarded under Frank De Boer. Pioli has also lessened the burden on captain Mauro Icardi, by creating opportunities for other players to score, notably Joao Mario, Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic. So far the only major team they have beaten under Pioli has been Lazio, but after hosting Pescara this coming weekend the nerazzuri will travel to Turin to face Juventus in what promises to be a fiery derby d’Italia.