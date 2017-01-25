The Relegation Run In – Which Teams Will Avoid The Drop?

With Sunderland and Middlesbrough needing a minor miracle to avoid relegation this season, the question remains as to who will join them in the Championship next season.

A quick look at www.footballbets.tips shows that Swansea City are the most likely contenders for the drop along with the two North East clubs, but fans of West Ham, Crystal Palace and Hull City should also be worried.

The Hammers host Swansea this weekend in a crucial relegation battle while Palace will face Hull City on the penultimate weekend of the season. Below is a list of the remaining fixtures for all of the clubs in peril.

WEST HAM UNITED

Position: 15th (33 points)

Remaining games: Swansea (H), Sunderland (A), Everton (H), Stoke (A), Tottenham (H), Liverpool (H), Burnley (A)

CRYSTAL PALACE

Position: 16th (31 points)

Remaining games: Arsenal (H), Leicester (H), Liverpool (A), Tottenham (H), Burnley (H), Manchester City (A), Hull (H), Manchester United (A)

HULL CITY

Position: 17th (30 points)

Remaining games: Manchester City (A), Stoke (A), Watford (H), Southampton (A), Sunderland (H), Crystal Palace (A), Tottenham (H)

SWANSEA CITY

Position: 18th (28 points)

Remaining games: West Ham (A), Watford (A), Stoke (H), Manchester United (A), Everton (H), Sunderland (A), West Brom (H)

MIDDLESBROUGH

Position: 19th (23 points)

Remaining games: Burnley (H), Arsenal (H), Bournemouth (A), Sunderland (H), Manchester City (H), Chelsea (A), Southampton (H), Liverpool (A)

SUNDERLAND

Position: 20th (20 points)

Remaining games: Manchester United (H), West Ham (H), Middlesbrough (A), Bournemouth (H), Hull (A), Swansea (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (TBC)