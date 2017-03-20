This Year’s Model

Tim Hall’s View From 101

Ah, spring. Throughout the ages, the period traditionally associated with rebirth and renewal, a celebration of youth and newness. The grass starts growing, the birds start chirping, the acceptable color palette abruptly changes from black to pastels, which, hey, if you can pull that off, more power to you.

Similar notes are struck with Major League Soccer. Running their season from March to November makes a certain amount of poetic sense, for those given to such esoteric thoughts. Start as we come out of winter, the weather warms up, hope springs eternal for every team. End as the nights get longer and the days get colder and we all symbolically die one-by-one in the regular season and the playoffs.

On the field, MLS has shown signs of that birth and rebirth idea in the first few weeks of the 2017 campaign. Over the weekend, Jordan Morris – the latest in a line of young, overly hyped, can’t miss American wunderkinds that all invariably miss – scored to open his statistical account for the year as Seattle topped New York Red Bulls, who to their credit played five players under the age of 25 in the match as part of their commitment to bringing young players through the system from the academy ranks.

On the other end of the country, the expansion Atlanta United got their first home win and look for all the world to be among the most exciting teams in the league this year, scoring goals in bunches. Their expansion brethren Minnesota United haven’t had nearly the early season success, but fought and earned their first MLS point in a draw, but then to judge a field of flowers by the first bud to show itself through the snow would be wrong. It’s early; the Loons will get there sooner or later.

But then, as happens so often here in the Northeast, you get the false spring. Mother Nature floats you just a hint, just a taste of warmer days ahead, enough where you think you might be OK putting away the heavy coats at the very least, even if the sweaters need to stay in your closet a bit longer. The temperatures climb for two or three days and then – WHAM! – blizzard. Not so fast with all that sunshine, boy, you’ve still got some gloom in your future.

On Monday night, Chicago Fire confirmed the signing of Bastian Schweinsteiger. In fact, it was very late Monday night. So late it didn’t even make sense if you were trying to synchronize the announcement for both the American and German audiences. So late that it felt like a company or a government official trying to bury bad news and hope it had been flushed out of the news cycle by the morning.

The announcement itself wasn’t surprising. Chicago had openly been courting the German for some time. What was surprising was that Schweinsteiger is listed as coming over from Manchester United. Even Jose Mourinho was shocked by the news that Bastian was on the Red Devils’ payroll. The Special One just figured the German was good friends with Sir Alex, or really liked the pies at Old Trafford.

Major League Soccer over the last two or three years has done a great job of getting away from the “retirement league” label that haunted them with the likes of Keane and Henry and Pirlo, etc. The focus has been on bringing in young players from abroad (particularly South America), usually combining them with established US national team stars returning from Europe, sprinkling in some academy talent, and there’s your roster.

Bastian Schweinsteiger turns 33 this summer. He is old enough to have retired from international play. He was born in a country that no longer exists, and the wall that formed that country’s most famous border fell before sixteen of Bastian’s new teammates were even born. That’s better than half of Chicago’s roster. So, no, this signing is not indicative of a team or a league that is trying to be on the cutting edge of a youth movement.

Basti has also only played twice competitively in the 2016-17 campaign, and one of those was as a substitute, so to call this a reclamation project for Chicago is to say the Parthenon only needs a coat of paint and it’ll be good as new.

And then there’s the why from the actual between-the-lines perspective. Chicago has been just god-awful the past few seasons, but made the first true signs that they were committed to a turnaround when they acquired Juninho (one of the Juninhos at least) on loan from Tijuana. OK, good idea, there’s a midfielder with some skill and an MLS pedigree of success from winning three times with LA Galaxy. Then they went out and bought Dax McCarty from New York Red Bulls. Great, Dax is a fan favorite, hard worker, US National Team, still young-ish. Now your midfield is looking sharp, Chicago!

And now Bastian Schweinsteiger. Another midfielder. Slower than the other two stars you’ve already got there. One starts to wonder if Chicago have been so bad for so long that they now think there are multiple balls allowed on the field at once, or if the goals have been moved to the center circle.

But you don’t need to look too far or think too long to figure out the why of Schweinsteiger-to-Chicago. His jersey will fly off the shelves, his face will be all over the place, his line will be the longest on autograph day. He’ll smile and wave and say nice things about the league, because he’s certainly getting paid enough to. MLS has brought in this player a dozen if not a hundred times before, the old man who can still work a little bit, still show flashes of brilliance from time to time, pocket a nice chunk of American change and still get to recede back into privacy any time he walks down the street in sunglasses and a hat.

But maybe, just maybe, as the calendar ticks over to spring, we will see the rebirth of Bastian here. Maybe this is the rejuvenation he needs to kickstart his career into a swan song. Perhaps he can show for three or four years the player he was for Germany and for Bayern Munich and close his professional career here on a high note instead of languishing on the bench in England. Because there’s still a chance for all of us to change, to renew ourselves and to be reborn in the spring.