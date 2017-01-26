Top Three Face Tough Opponents In La Liga This Weekend

By Ralph Chery

The top three seeds in Spain are all facing formidable opponents this weekend, enlivening the race for the title.

Real Madrid have a four-point advantage at the summit of the table last weekend after defeating Real Sociedad 3-0 as second placed Barcelona drew with Real Betis, 1-1, while Sevilla lost to Espanyol 3-1.

The race promises to liven up again this weekend as Real Madrid travel to Bailados on Sunday (2:45 p.m. Eastern time) to take on Celta Vigo. Barca hosts Athletic Bilbao on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. and Sevilla welcomes Villarreal at the Ramon Pizjuan Stadium earlier that day at 6:00 a.m. Eastern.

Celta Vigo knocked Zinedine Zidane’s side out of the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, 4-3 on aggregate. Celta have lost just one of their last nine games, a 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad and they haven’t been defeated at home since November of last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Mateo Kovacic and Alavaro Morata all scored in Madrid’s 3-0 win over Sociedad. However Ronaldo was booed by the Madridistas early in the game because of poor touches.

The league leaders’ best provider, Toni Kroos, is ineligible to compete on Sunday because of yellow cards accumulation. On the flip side, Pepe and James Rodriguez could make a return from injury as they returned to training on Tuesday. Marcelo, Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal and Gareth Bale are still sidelined.

Real’s rematch against Celta is no harder than Luis Enrique’s men’s game against Athletic Bilbao. Barca only defeated Bilbao twice in their last five meetings. The Spanish champions fell to Athletic 2-1 away from home in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Jan. 5 but recovered with a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture the following week.

Barcelona haven’t been at their best lately, despite edging Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the semis of the Copa this week, a victory inspired by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez’s excellent goal. Suarez is in the midst of a terrific season. The Uruguayan netted in all of Barcelona’s last four games.

As mentioned, the match will be played at Camp Nou, where Barca have never lost to Bilbao.

Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta are still out of service due to injury.

Sevilla face perhaps the weakest of the three strong opponents, Villarreal. The Yellow Submarine only won one of their last seven games, breaking a six-game winless streak in their last match against Granada, 2-0.

However they’re the best defensive team in the league, conceding 14 goals, and sit in sixth place, eight points below Sevilla.

The Andalusian side fell to Espanyol 3-1 in their last match, a game in which the third placed team played with 10 men from the second minute because Nicolas Pareja was wrongly issued a red card for Pablo Piatti’s dive. Jose Antonio Reyes converted the spot kick drawn by Piatti.

Barcelona also suffered from a bad refereeing decision last week as Jordi Alba’s shot was cleared inside the net by Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi but the referee failed to whistle for a goal.

Sevilla new signing Stevan Jovetic started an outstanding spell in Spain, scoring three goals in four games.