1 – Which Scottish club reached the 1987 UEFA Cup?

2 – Which English Championship club from the midlands were beaten in the finals of both the 1960 and 1961 Fairs Cup?

3 – Who did Spurs beat on penalties to lift the 1984 UEFA Cup?

4 – Which Dutch team did Ipswich defeat in the final of the 1981 UEFA Cup?

5 – All four semi finalists in the 1980 UEFA Cup were from which (now defunct) country?

ANSWERS