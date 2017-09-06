Upcoming Challenges Will Determine World Cup Fate Of USA And Argentina

Recently installed USA Head Coach Bruce Arena faces one of the most important challenges of his career as he attempts to navigate the Stars & Stripes through the CONCACAF qualifying group for the World Cup 2018 in Russia next summer.

The USA only picked up one point from their two most recent qualifiers. The 2-0 home loss to Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena, followed by a 1-1 tie in Honduras, have left the team in a scrap with Panama and Honduras for third place in the ‘Hexagonal’.

Mexico have already clinched a place at the table in Russia, while Costa Rica should clinch second spot with a draw from their final two games.

Although the USA’s odds of qualifying took a hit with those recent results, Bobby Wood’s 85th minute equalizer in the Honduras match provided a crucial lifeline for the team. That goal denied Honduras two points that would have seen them leapfrog the USA into fourth spot. As it stands now, the USA’s destiny is still in their own hands.

The showdown with Panama at Orlando City Stadium on October 6th is now a must win game for Arena’s men. They wrap up the qualifying schedule four days later at bottom placed Trinidad & Tobago – where points will also be needed.

Six points from those two games would almost certainly guarantee third place for the US, unless Honduras can win both their games and make up a nine goal deficit in goal difference. Considering that those two games are against Mexico and Costa Rica, that scenario looks highly improbable.

Anything less than two wins for the USA will have their fans nervously checking to see if other results go their way.

Meanwhile, In South America qualifying, footballing giants Argentina are in serious danger of failing to make it to Russia. Lionel Messi and co. are currently sitting in fifth place in the group with two games remaining which means they will have to go through a continental play-off against a team in the Oceania zone to qualify if the status quo remains after the final round of fixtures next month.

Manager Jorge Sampaoli has just named his squad for the crucial games against Peru and Ecuador and has left some big names off the list including Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Ezequiel Garay (Valencia), Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United), and Joaquin Correa (Seville).

Brazil are sitting pretty at the top of the group with a ten point lead over second place Uruguay.

Only seven points, however, separate Uruguay from eighth place Ecuador, meaning there is still everything to play for in the group.

Argentina will be hoping that Messi can improve his recent international form going into the game against Peru on October 6th in Buenos Aires. The 30-year-old has scored only three goals in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign so far. His team will then travel to Ecuador for their final qualifier in Quito on October 10th.