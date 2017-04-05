Upcoming Rome Derby Highlights Busy Weekend In Serie A

By Michael Ottolenghi

Five games to go in Serie A, and there remain some big matchups to play, including this weekend as Inter host Napoli and Juve face Atalanta while Roma and Lazio face off in the derby.

None of those games will affect the race for the title, where Juve retain a healthy 8 point lead over Roma and will hope to take it into their clash at the Stadio Olimpico in two weeks time. Nor is there much drama at the bottom of the table, where Pescara and Palermo are already relegated, and Crotone are in a desperate bid to close the 5 point gap that separates them from Empoli and safety.

Instead, as has become usual over the past few seasons of Italian football, the real fight is between teams hoping to qualify for European football next season. Except this season even the Champions League places appear to have been sewn up by now, with third placed Napoli holding a seven point lead over fourth placed Lazio. So all that remains to play for is Europa League qualification, with Lazio in the driving seat, Atalanta trailing them by one point, and then the Milanese teams a further five (Milan) and eight (Inter) points behind Atalanta.

Which makes what would have been one of this weekend’s big games slightly less important. Napoli travelling to San Siro to face Inter would usually have at least Champions League qualification at stake, but instead while San Siro will be sold out, Napoli will not be too intimidated by the occasion. That is mainly because of Maurizio Sarri’s team 7 point cushion over fourth place, but primarily because Inter are, yet again, a shambles.

Having picked up just 2 points in their last 5 games, while conceding 13 goals, Stefano Pioli’s team has failed to meet its objective of qualifying for the Champions League and even the Europa League seems like an illusion at this stage. The spectacular 5-4 defeat away to Fiorentina last Saturday highlighted just how frail the second most expensive squad in Italy has become under Pioli. There is clearly something wrong beyond the manager, as this is the third season that Inter collapse in the spring. It was reported that Pioli’s resignation was refused by the club’s Chinese owners after the Fiorentina game, but he is now expected to leave in the summer as the club embarks on yet another reconstruction project, which will need to be psychological as much as technical.

The other big game of the round does not suffer from similar disappointment, as both teams enter the Rome derby on impressive goalscoring form. Lazio have just beaten Palermo 6-2, while Roma recorded a 4-1 away win against Pescara on Monday night. Both teams boast one of the league’s top scorers – Lazio’s Ciro Immobile is on 20 goals, while Roma’s Edin Dzeko is joint top of the goalscoring charts with 25 goals. Both should start on Sunday, although Dzeko is in trouble with his manager for his stroppy protest when he was substituted in the win against Pescara on Monday. Not that the “secondary strikers” are anything to scoff at, as Roma’s Mohammed Salah scored twice on Monday and Lazio’s Keita recorded a hattrick against Palermo.

One of the many subplots of this Rome derby will concern the managers. On the face of it both Luciano Spalletti and Simone Inzaghi have had very successful seasons, with Roma virtually assured of second place and Lazio exceeding expectations by qualifying for Europe and reaching the Coppa Italia final. But on the Roma side of town, veteran manager Spalletti might be coming to the end of his second spell as Roma manager, as the club have hired new sporting director Monchi from Sevilla, and the fiery Tuscan will want to go out with a bang. Inzaghi, on the other hand, is almost certain to stay on at Lazio, but will need the backing of president Claudio Lotito if the club are to progress next season, so will want to show he can deliver in the big games – having lost the reverse fixture 2-0.