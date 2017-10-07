USA Looking For Result Against Trinidad & Tobago

The U.S. Men’s National Team will look to punch a ticket to its eighth-straight FIFA World Cup when it visits Trinidad & Tobago on the last day of Final Round Qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Tuesday.

Thanks to huge advantages in goal difference over Panama and Honduras, a draw against the Soca Warriors would likely be enough for the USA to lock down its place in Russia. Coverage of the Matchday 10 clash kicks off from Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Trinidad at 8 p.m. ET on beIN Sports and UNIVERSO. Fans can also follow the game live on Facebook and Twitter at @ussoccer and @ussoccer_esp.

U.S. MNT Roster by Position (Club; WCQ Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 15/0), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids; 38/0), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (9): DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo; 35/6), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City; 13/1), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City/ENG; 24/2), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca/MEX; 17/0), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana/MEX; 6/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 6/0), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 5/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; (9/0), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City; 20/3)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas; 5/0),Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution; 0/0), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 6/1), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union; 10/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 39/7), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City; 6/0), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire; 1/0), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers; 10/0), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 12/6)

FORWARDS (4): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN; 40/18), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC; 42/18), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Bobby Wood (Hamburg/GER; 13/5)

2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying – CONCACAF Final Round Standings TEAM GP W L D Pts . GF GA GD x-Mexico 9 6 0 3 21 14 4 +10 x-Costa Rica 9 4 1 4 16 13 6 +7 USA 9 3 3 3 12 16 11 +5 Panama 9 2 3 4 10 7 9 -2 Honduras 9 2 3 4 10 10 17 -7 Trinidad & Tobago 9 1 8 0 3 5 18 -13

x- Qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup

MATCHDAY 10 SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Trinidad & Tobago vs. USA 8 p.m. ET (beIN Sports, UNIVERSO)

Panama vs. Costa Rica 8 p.m. ET (beIN Sports Connect, Telemundo En Vivo

Honduras vs. Mexico 8 p.m. ET (Telemundo, beIN Sports Connect)

STORYLINES

WIN AND WE’RE IN

With the dominant 4-0 win against Panama on Friday combined with a 1-1 draw between Costa Rica and Honduras, a victory against Trinidad & Tobago would seal the USA’s berth in its eighth-consecutive World Cup. The four-goal shutout may also prove massive in the final tally, as it gives the United States a big lead in goal differential ahead of its closest rivals. Holding 12 points while both Panama and Honduras each have 10, a tie against T&T would mean the U.S. could only be equaled in points for third place by the other two teams. The first tie-breaker is goal differential, and the MNT holds a commanding seven-goal margin above Panama and sits a whopping 12 ahead of Honduras.

So what’s the easiest way for the USA to book its ticket to Russia?

USA win at Trinidad & Tobago

-or-

USA draw at Trinidad & Tobago

-AND-

Honduras and Panama do not make up goal difference in wins vs. Mexico and Costa Rica respectively

-or-

USA loss at Trinidad & Tobago

-AND-

Honduras and Panama both draw/lose vs. Mexico and Costa Rica respectively