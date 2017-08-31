Valencia Hint At Past Glories With Early League Form

By Ralph Chery

Valencia are making a comeback!

The team have gone unbeaten in their first five games of the season, including draws with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Los Che finished in third place for three consecutive seasons between 2010 and 2013. However the club lost its flair in the past four years.

They ended the 2013-14 campaign in eighth place, the following two seasons in fourth and fifth position respectively and had their worst season of the decade last year, finishing in 12th place. The club changed their head coach nine times during that period.

The changes made during the summer that spurred Valencia’s strong start to the season began with the acquisition of yet another new head coach. The club replaced last year’s boss, Salvador “Voro” González, with Marcelino García Toral.

Marcelino was eager to change the team after he was handed the job on July 1st.

“We will analyze the situation that we’ve had in the past two seasons,” the 52-year-old said. “The results have not been what were expected. But we want to build a competitive team, one that can aim high. That is our goal. I don’t like the word revolution.

“We will modify the team. We will analyze every position and find solutions. Our only task is to join efforts and take good decisions in order to win games. Changes are needed. We want Valencia fans to be proud.”

Los Che lost their four opening La Liga games last year, but under their new head coach they have won two games and tied three.

Adding to their change of head coach, the club also brought in 12 new players during the offseason. Defensive midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia was their most notable addition. The midfielder played his first game for France’s national team at only 20 years of age. He joined the Spanish side on loan from Inter Milan.

Kondogbia netted in the team’s 2-2 draw with Real Madrid.

Another new signing who’s been key in their unbeaten run is center back Gabriel Paulista. Paulista joined the club from Arsenal, where he won two F.A Cups.

Valencia’s players from last season have also contributed to the club’s reformation. Simone Zaza leads the way, tallying four goals in five games. Zaza netted the first hat-trick of his career in Valencia’s 5-0 win over Malaga on Tuesday.

The striker had an unsuccessful spell in England just last year with West Ham as he failed to score in eight games. His hat-trick against Malaga pushed him to the second position in the topscorer’s standings behind Lionel Messi with four goals.

Rodrigo Machado is another player from last season who’s been excelling for Valencia. Rodrigo assisted the club’s second goal against Real Madrid and scored twice in the team’s five games. The 26-year-old is the most expensive player the club acquired in their 98 years of existence, amounting up to 30 million euros.

Despite being unbeaten, Los Che have displayed some of their past weaknesses, tying with 11th-place Levante 1-1 and defeating 12th-place Las Palmas by a slim 1-0 margin on opening day.

In fact, goalkeeper Noberto Neto suggested that the team needs to boost up their willpower after the team’s 5-0 win over Malaga on Tuesday.

“We have this sense of excitement and this desire to compete and win,” Neto said, “but we’ve got to increase it even further every day because this is a long competition and because what we’ve done today [against Malaga] will help grow a lot.”

Marcelino’s men’s key matchups of the remainder of the season are two outings against Barcelona on Nov. 25th and April 14th, a home game against Real on Jan. 27th and another one versus Atletico on Feb. 3rd.