Valencia Open Academy In New York City

Legendary La Liga side Valencia have announced that they are opening soccer academies in New York and Miami.

the new VCF Soccer Academies plan to organize player clinics, coaching education and will feature an annual tournament for teams from all over the country.

Starting in August, the first training will be conducted for boys and girls over 5 years old, and at least 500 players are expected to sign up at each location for its inaugural year.

With this new VCF Soccer Academy initiative in the United States, Valencia C.F. continues its progressive and constant international expansion. There are already VCF Soccer Camps in more than 20 countries and VCF Soccer Academies in several locations around the world. The club will continue with its objective of expanding these types of projects around the world, increasing the club’s profile internationally.

