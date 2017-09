1 – In which year did Wales qualify for the World Cup finals?

1950

2 – Who is Wales most capped player with 92 appearances?

Neville Southall

3 – Which Wales international legend was never sent off or booked during his entire career?

John Charles

4 – Which former Burnley and Wales player had a brief spell as caretaker manager of Wales in 2010?

Brian Flynn

5 – Which former Wales manager and Leeds Utd player is also the father of television presenter Gabby Logan?

Terry Yorath