Which League Has The Best Mascots?

Does the championship have better mascots than the epl?

Mascots have become a norm within different sports. Every match day we see them there, inspiring the team to glory. They come in a range of different forms: Lions and tigers… giant chickens, yes giant chickens. You name it, they probably have a mascot for it.

Donning fuzzy uniforms and giants shoes are the characteristics that can help brighten up the pre-game ritual. There have been some amazing mascots to grace our sports and believe it or not these mascots can actually impact a game in regards to spurring the fans and the team on. They can ignite the home crowd whilst simultaneously agitating the opposing players.

Across football, there are a host of different mascots that symbolise the nature of the team and I truly believe that the Championship contains better mascots than the EPL, purely because they have more flamboyance. They entertain the crowd a lot more and involve themselves in more activities.

The reason for this could be because most EPL clubs have more wealth than the lower tier teams, so they don’t have to rely on mascots in keeping their fans entertained. I could be completely wrong but I am just going by experience, and I’ve enjoyed the company of Champion mascots more than I have with the EPL ones. Let’s have a look at some favourable Champion mascots and EPL mascots.

Billy the Badger – Fulham

Oh, Billy has been known to get carried away with his celebrations and tactics to get the crowd supporting the team. He is quite the break dancer and actually delayed the second half from starting once because of his dancing; he is also known to cheer up opposing managers too… what a nice chap.

Chaddy the Owl – Oldham

Regarded as a bit of an icon, Chaddy here is a two-time winner of the Mascot Grand National which involved other mascots racing around a track. However despite winning this award twice, Chaddy is considered as a bad boy and has got himself into trouble on numerous occasions. Most famously, this included having a fight with the Blackpool mascot during a match, pulling off the mascot’s boots and hurling them in the crowd

Wolfie – Wolves

Now this is an angry mascot who enjoys a fight. In one game against Bristol City, he thought it would be funny to take on Bristol City’s two pig mascots. It was a chaos, punches were thrown and there was a bit of a scuffle. In the end, another mascot came in to break the whole thing up.

Gunnersaurus Rex – Arsenal

Pretty much a lovable character who inspires his team to win, but that’s pretty much it. He will always support in the celebrations but that’s all you’ll get from this lovely character.

Fred the Red – Man United

Man United have Fred the Red, yet he’s hardly mascot. Well he is, but he doesn’t really do much other than greet the manager and cheer with the fans. That said, other than Ferguson, they must have had another secret weapon in regards to their past success and maybe Fred was a lucky talisman for them? Who knows?