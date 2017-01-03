Which Teams Are In The Best Shape To Win The EPL?

Which teams are in the best shape for the Premier League?

The English Premier League is over the half way stage and six teams are dominating the odds. There looks to be little chance of an underdog claiming the title as Leicester City did last season, but nevertheless, pundits are having to continually revise their pre-season predictions as the pecking order has been shaken up several times.

European pressure

One factor that could have a big impact on the leading clubs is whether they’re competing in Europe. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are in the Europa League, while Arsenal and Manchester City are battling it out in the Champions League, whereas Chelsea and Liverpool don’t have any European commitments.

A recent 888sport blog post discussed whether competing in Europe has a detrimental impact on a club’s Premier League chances. While clubs have extensive squads to choose from these days, and can use strategic rotation to avoid exhaustion and injury, sometimes sides are too reliant on just a few star players.

Favourites

Chelsea are favourites to take the title, with Antonio Conte successfully rejuvenating the Blues using his much-vaunted 3-4-3 formation. Diego Costa remains an indispensable player – although his future with the club is now in some doubt – alongside the in-form Eden Hazard and summer signing N’Golo Kanté, who is proving as much of a boon to the Stamford Bridge side as he did to Leicester last season.

Fearsome form

Chelsea’s main title rival looks to be Liverpool; the club may not have won the title since 1990, but Jürgen Klopp’s side have played some fearsome football this season. In Adam Lallana, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino, they have the best frontline in the league, but their weakness is in defence, especially in goal. The jewel in their crown is midfielder Philippe Coutinho, on whose return from injury the Reds’ title chances almost certainly depend.

Ones to watch

At Tottenham, defence isn’t an issue with one of the best goalkeepers in league, Hugo Lloris, guarding the net, and international defenders Danny Rose, Kyle Walker, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen holding the line. With Harry Kane and Dele Alli in goalscoring form, the Lilywhites are currently the ones to watch.

Outside chances

José Mourinho has taken a while to find his feet at Manchester United, but he has an impressive squad thanks to a summer spending spree. While Paul Pogba has yet to prove he’s worth his world record transfer fee, Zlatan Ibrahimović has proven to be worth every penny of his substantial pay packet.

Manchester City look great on paper, with an excellent manger in Pep Guardiola and some stunning players, such as Sergio Agüero and Kevin De Bruyne, but something just isn’t clicking, with injuries and disciplinary issues also taking their toll.

The last of the top six, Arsenal, look as slick yet unlikely to take the title as ever, although on their day they’re a force to be reckoned with.

Going into the second half of the season, there’s still everything to play for, but barring dramatic downturns in form or catastrophic injury, it looks like Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs will be fighting it out to be crowned champions come May.