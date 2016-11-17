Win 4 Tickets For The NY Cosmos Home Opener In Brooklyn!

WIN 4 tickets for you and your friends to attend the NY Cosmos historic home opener at MCU Park, Coney Island on Sat April 1st at 7pm.

The team will play all their home matches in the 2017 NASL season at MCU Park in Coney Island.

The first home game is next Saturday, April 1st at 7pm against Miami FC. First Touch is giving away two sets of 4 tickets to celebrate this historic occasion.

MCU Park is in the heart of Coney Island, one block from the beach and other attractions. Coney Island is easily accessed by Subway train or bus. There are plenty of restaurants and bars in the vicinity so you can make a day of it.

Fill in the below form for your chance to win. Come and cheer on your local team.