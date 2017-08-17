Winning Is Everything

By Brian P. Dunleavy

Celtic did something on Tuesday they hadn’t done—in a competitive match—since November 23rd of last year.

They lost.

And yet, they won.

That unfamiliar feeling following a 4-3 defeat to Astana in Kazakhstan in Champions’ League qualifying was quickly mitigated by the fact that the Hoops had done enough to advance, winning the tie on an 8-4 aggregate after the 5-0 thumping they handed the Kazakhs at Celtic Park last week. Now, it’s on to the lucrative—and not to mention all-important—group stages for a club that fancies itself as one of the world’s elite, if in brand-name only.

So that’s £30 million in Brendan Rodgers’ pocket, figuratively speaking, more than enough to bolster an already strong squad.

By the time you read this—assuming you do, that is—all signs indicate that winger Patrick Roberts will be back on a one-year loan deal from Manchester City. And young South African central defender Rivaldo Coetzee will have been brought in to strengthen the back four, which is thin due to injuries to Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko. Sviatchenko, in fact, may be leaving the side permanently, as rumors persist he will return to FC Copenhagen in his home country.

A striker is also, reportedly, in the works, though that may depend on the future of Moussa Dembele, who is also injured (hamstring). Marseille are still hovering, despite his being damaged goods.

*By the time you read this—again, assuming you still are—Celtic will also know their future opponents in the continental competition. They were in “Pot 4” (bottom seeds) in Thursday’s draw, which means the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and/or PSG will be on the slate this fall. Certainly, the path won’t be easy for a side that want to still be playing in Europe after the turn of the year.

(* Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic.

Leigh Griffiths and Callum McGregor haven’t exactly said, “We want Real,” but both have noted that Barcelona has been a relatively frequent visitor to Celtic Park in the 21st century.

Indeed, these are heady times in Parkhead, what with new signings coming in and current players dreaming of dream opponents for European nights at Paradise.

However, all of this is a nightmare for the rest of Scottish football. That £30 million means that the Hoops could potentially build on the gap between themselves and the rest of their domestic competition. Remember: Celtic finished 30 points ahead of second-place Aberdeen and 39 points ahead of arch-rival Rangers last season.

Oh, and they went undefeated against all Scottish competition in 2016-17, securing the domestic treble.

What will they do with a potentially stronger squad?

No wonder a group of fans from rival clubs have started a Change.org petition seeking to ban Celtic from European competition, fearing added revenue and prestige will cause the other clubs to “fall further behind meaning the end of Scottish football as a competitive league (sic).”

To date, only 256 people have signed—and we doubt any of them wear green.

Celtic aren’t responsible for the future of Scottish football, of course. Only their own. And right now, that future looks pretty bright. That’s because, as Charlie Sheen might say, they keep “winning!”