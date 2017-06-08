World’s Most Prestigious U-12 Tournament Coming To Newark This Weekend!

LaLiga Promises, the world’s most prestigious U-12 soccer tournament. It’s their 3rd annual international tournament taking place in Newark this weekend.

LaLiga is excited to bring together the world’s finest young soccer players to the NYC area to give them a platform to pursue their dreams and an opportunity to be noticed by top talent scouts, former players and club executives. The Final will be live streamed by beIN Sports, exclusive USA broadcaster of LaLiga, on Sunday at 12pm EST. It’s also a free tournament and open to the public for local soccer fans to come out and watch!

“LaLiga Promises is an internationally acclaimed competition with a rich heritage,” says Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga. “The sport continues to thrive in the USA market and we are proud to showcase the best of youth soccer from around the world through the lens of LaLiga and its standards of excellence.”

Twelve teams from six countries will play 25 matches across two fields over the weekend. The U-12 teams include Real Madrid CF (Spain), Club Atlético de Madrid (Spain), FC Barcelona (Spain), Sevilla FC (Spain), Villarreal CF (Spain), Valencia CF (Spain), New York City FC (USA), Ironbound SC (USA), Club America (Mexico), FC Internazionale Milano (Italy), SL Benfica (Portugal), and Nacional De Medellin (Colombia).

Friday, June 23rd Schedule & Saturday, June 24th Schedule

10:00am – First Match

01:30pm – Last Match

05:00pm – Semi Finalist Clubs Photo Shoot (NJ Waterfront/NYC Backdrop)

Sunday June 25th Schedule

09:30am – 10:55am Tournament: Semifinals

11:15am – 11:45am All Star Game

12:00pm – 12:50pm Tournament FINAL – Riverbank Park

12:50pm – 01:00pm Awards Ceremony

Riverbank Park (27 Somme Street, Newark NJ) & Independence Park (Van Buren St, Newark NJ). Free Entry.

See the full schedule with kick off times here