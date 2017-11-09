Rough Seas Ahead In Scotland For O’Neill?

By Brian P Dunleavy

Will he or won’t he?

That seems to be the question surrounding Northern Ireland national team manager Michael O’Neill, who depending on which paper you read will either be the next manager of Scotland, replacing Gordon Strachan, or the next bench boss at Rangers, succeeding the recently sacked Pedro Caixinha.

O’Neill is under contract with Northern Ireland until 2020. However, it will only cost potential suitors £750,000—small potatoes, even in the small-potato world of Scottish football—to buy him out of that deal.

On the surface, O’Neill working in Scotland makes sense. After all, as we’ve mentioned in this space, he lives there (in Edinburgh), and spent much of his playing career there, with Dundee United and Hibs.

But leaving Northern Ireland behind also makes little sense for a whole host of other reasons, not least of which is that O’Neill still has national hero status after leading his squad to the finals of Euro 2016 last summer. “Norn Iron” missed qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia by, as Ray Hudson would say, a “frog’s hair”—or a horrendous refereeing decision in the first leg of their playoff with Switzerland, depending on how you look at it.

Scotland, meanwhile, were miles away from qualifying for the Euros, and only a late run made their qualification campaign for Russia look somewhat respectable. Members of the “Tartan Army” don’t need us to remind them that their side haven’t qualified for a major tournament since 1998.

All of which is a polite way of saying that, it could be argued, that leaving Windsor Park for Hampden (at least for now) would be like leaving the frying pan for the… well, we’ll let you, dear reader, fill in the blank.

The case for Ibrox, at least from O’Neill’s perspective, isn’t much stronger. It goes without saying that Rangers are a big club, and that it should be in much better position, both in the standings and in the accounting ledgers, than it is at present. However, the next manager in Govan—which could still be current caretaker Graeme Murty—faces a tall task and a big ask.

Rivals Celtic under Brendan Rodgers look in no danger of regressing any time soon, and any turnaround on the pitch will require a rebuild of the squad, which will first entail a culling of at least some of the players brought in by Caixinha. That takes money, last time we checked, as some of those players will have to be sold at a loss and adequate replacements will come at a cost.

’Gers supporters won’t want to hear this, but this is a long-term project, not a quick fix.

And does O’Neill want to take that on at this stage of his life (he’s 48) and career? Club management is a 24/7/365 job, to use a cliché, even in the best of times. International management is almost a part-time gig in comparison.

And then there is the proverbial elephant in the room: the “background” question. For the record, we don’t give a toss about this issue ourselves, but to deny that O’Neill’s Irish background might be an issue for a segment of the Rangers support—and for that matter a choice few of their counterparts at Celtic—would be tantamount to burying our heads in the sand. If he does take on the job at Ibrox, O’Neill will have to navigate those waters, and they will be choppy at times.

It remains to be seen whether O’Neill, clearly a rising star in management, will think cashing a Scottish paycheck of any color (and amount) is worth it.