All Aboard For The World Wooden Spoon 2018

Tim Hall’s View From 101

As happens every fourth year right around this time, the dance card is filling out for next summer’s World Cup in Russia, as the international and inter-confederation playoffs shake out. As is also the quadrennial tradition, people are looking up and down the list of teams that have punched their ticket and thinking about favorites, dark horses, and dream groups. And one can’t have an honest assessment of the teams that are in the tournament without sparing a thought for the nations that haven’t made it.

There was no shortage of excitement for the inclusion of countries like Iceland and Egypt for next summer’s showcase, and fair play to them. But we are looking at a tournament next year bereft of Italy and the United States, and it simply isn’t a party without the Italians and the Americans, because one brings all the food and the other eats it.

Generally speaking this is nothing new. Someone has to miss out, that’s what makes the qualification fight so worth watching, and teams that played much better than either Italy or the US have been, or are, on the outside looking in. For instance, the reigning South American champions Chile will have to be content with their back-to-back Copa Americas, which is a shame for both Chile and the world at large because they seemed to be on the cusp of really upsetting the Brazil-Argentina South American power structure for the first time in generations. Speaking of Argentina, it took late heroics from them just to sneak into 2018’s tournament, and one must wonder what mountains might have been moved to ensure the star power of Lionel Messi didn’t miss the big show. Which reminds us of 2014 and being denied the magic of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the world’s stage, and weren’t we all worse off for that.

All of which led to a cute idea, a neat little joke, but very little more: what if the broadcasters and the sponsors and the nations all got together and put on a mini-tournament next summer for the also-rans? Italy, Chile, Holland, the US, Rep of Ireland, Wales, Ivory Coast, you could slap together a decent little competition for teams that missed out on the finals in Russia and now don’t have much else going on next summer anyway.

Of course, it’s just a joke, it won’t happen, the governing body and bribery mill FIFA would never allow it, and one imagines blood pressure rising and steam shooting out of white hair-filled ears at the mere suggestion. Also, it’s a pretty first world, elitist idea for the Americans to be tossing this out there the moment they miss the World Cup. You never hear about Vanuatu trying to crowbar their way into some made up counter-programming tournament.

However, rather than dismiss a cute, funny idea as only being cute and funny, let’s think about it critically. Perhaps some good idea can be salvaged from it. Besides, any fly in FIFA’s ointment deserves a statue.

Part of the reason we all love the World Cup is that it is many games packed in to a small timeframe. It’s a bunch of the thing we love! That’s great! Why not more? Especially with the games in Russia, you could plan out the time difference and stick this alt-tournament in western Europe or in the US and avoid most of the overlap for television coverage purposes. The United States is the best fit for this, obviously, mainly because we have experience with this sort of thing. Every spring, we hold a tournament for the 68 best college basketball teams, and then hold another tournament for the 32 teams that weren’t good enough for the big one, and then there are two other tournaments which will host 42 additional teams below that. So keep the 143rd best college basketball team in mind whenever someone says that this Sore Losers Cup is a bad idea.

It’s not just American sports, either. Consider the World Rugby Sevens series. Each stop on their season long tour is a two-day tournament, and each of those disperses four pieces of silverware among the sixteen participants. Without being horrifically boring with details, after round-robin group stage play and then a knockout tournament, the overall winners get the Cup, the Plate is awarded for fifth place, the Bowl for ninth and the Shield for thirteenth. Remaining teams, presumably, play for lovely parting gifts. And that’s each stop, and there’s ten stops per season.

Besides, isn’t FIFA planning on expanding the World Cup from 32 to 48 nations in 2026 anyway? Well, here’s your dry run if nothing else. Take the teams that lose the playoffs and miss out on that brass ring by a finger tip, add in a few other close-but-no-cigar countries, and there you have it, the World Shield is up for grabs.

Better yet, take those top sixteen outside-looking-in teams, have them play in four groups of four. The top two nations from each group advance to the knockout stages of the World Plate or whatever we’re calling this, along with the third place teams from each group of the World Cup proper, dropping them down into the World Bowl as a sort of loser’s bracket, and making it a…

Wait, sorry, hang on. What we’ve done there, without realizing it, is we’ve accidentally invented the Europa League. Scratch that.

Everyone wins in this scenario. Countries who don’t make the big tournament can still get some good competitive practice instead of twiddling their thumbs all summer long, which in turn could make future World Cup qualification cycles more competitive. McDonald’s and Coca Cola will get more games to slap their logo on, which is what they live for. FIFA will get more checks to cash from McDonald’s and Coca Cola, which is what they live for. Shady businessmen with ties to the criminal underworld will get an entire new tournament’s worth of matches to fix, and the rest of us will get more matches to watch.

Of course this is a silly idea based on a joke, but the last time any of us checked, the entire idea behind any of this was to just have fun, so lighten up a little, and let the World Wooden Spoon tournament 2018 into your heart and onto your television.