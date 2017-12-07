Answers – United vs City

1 – Man City’s Glyn Pardoe suffered a broken leg during the derby in what year?
1970
2 – In the first floodlit derby in 1889 both teams were known by different names. What were they?
Newton Heath (United) and Ardwick (City)
3 – Which City player did Roy Keane injure during the 2001 derby?
Alf-Inge Haaland
4 – The City of Manchester stadium was opened in 2003. In what year was Old Trafford opened?
1910
5 – What was the score when the two sides met at Old Trafford in last season’s EPL match?
United 1 City 2