Answers – United vs City

1 – Man City’s Glyn Pardoe suffered a broken leg during the derby in what year?

1970

2 – In the first floodlit derby in 1889 both teams were known by different names. What were they?

Newton Heath (United) and Ardwick (City)

3 – Which City player did Roy Keane injure during the 2001 derby?

Alf-Inge Haaland

4 – The City of Manchester stadium was opened in 2003. In what year was Old Trafford opened?

1910

5 – What was the score when the two sides met at Old Trafford in last season’s EPL match?

United 1 City 2