Arsenal NYC presents: The FA Cup at Barleycorn

Arsenal NYC have announced that the FA Cup will be coming to Barleycorn Pub on Sunday (Oct 22nd) before the Everton match. The exclusive members only viewing of the Cup will take place from 7:30am through halftime.

 

Arsenal have won the FA Cup a record 13 times: 1930, 1936, 1950, 1971 (Double), 1979, 1993, 1998 (Double), 2002 (Double), 2003, 2005, 2014, 2015, and 2017.

Following the match, there will be  a trivia event with prizes for the winning team.
Upper 90 will also be on site selling Arsenal NYC merchandise.

This will be a members only event, so you must be a current member of Arsenal NYC, Arsenal America, or Arsenal Philly. It’s not too late to join, go to https://arsenal.nyc/ to sign up.

 


