1 – Who Scored Arsenal’s first goal in the 1989 title decider between the two clubs?

2 – In which year was the Charlie George cup final?

3 – What was the score when the two clubs contested the 2001 FA Cup final in Cardiff?

4 – Liverpool have won the English top flight 18 times. How many times have Arsenal won this honor?

5 – Who played as a forward for Arsenal before joining Liverpool as a midfielder in 1974?

ANSWERS